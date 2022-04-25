🔊 Listen to this

On Tuesday, May 3 at 6:30 p.m., Wyoming County CARES and the Dietrich Theater will present a free, motivational program with best-selling author, keynote speaker, philanthropist, and college professor Damon West about how “the power to change is inside you.”

Sponsored by AllOne Charities and the Northeastern Pennsylvania Health Care Foundation, free small popcorns and small sodas, will be provided to all who attend.

During this event, Damon West will share his life story about how he turned, at age 20, to drugs to cope with a career-ending injury while a quarterback for the University of North Texas. Later, while working for the United Bank of Switzerland (UBS) he was introduced to methamphetamines and became instantly hooked. His addiction began a downward spiral that led to a 65-year prison sentence.

After a fateful discussion with a seasoned convict when he started his sentence, Damon had an awakening. Armed with a program of recovery, a renewed faith, and a second chance at life, Damon emerged from over seven years of prison a changed man. He is now on a mission to tell his story, and inspire others to not travel this same path.

Damon West, M.S. Criminal Justice, co-authored the best-seller The Coffee Bean: A Simple Lesson to Create Positive Change with Jon Gordon. His first book and autobiography, The Change Agent: How a Former College QB Sentenced to Life in Prison Transformed His World, was published just three years after his release from a Texas maximum-security prison.

Today, Damon lives a life of recovery and service, going to meetings and sharing his story all over the country with schools, churches, athletic teams, corporations, conferences and inside correctional facilities. Over the past few years, he has been sharing the Coffee Bean lesson with dozens of college football teams such as Clemson, Alabama, Georgia, and Texas, and countless schools and businesses. His #BeACoffeeBean message has inspired thousands from Walmart to the U.S. Army to the NBA. Damon’s story has been featured both nationally and globally. Tickets are available by calling the Dietrich at 570-836-1022 x3 while they last.