Waverly Waddle will be May 7

Rain or shine, on Saturday, May 7th, The Comm will hold its annual “Waverly Waddle” 5K Run/Walk. Official registration includes timing by Second Wind Race Timing of Coatesville, PA.

The race will begin at 9 a.m. Check-in is from 8 a.m. to 8:45 a.m. on the back lawn of the Waverly Community House. Advance registration is strongly encouraged in order to reduce day of registration lines. If you register by Thursday, May 5, the fees are $20 for adults, $12 for participants 12 years and under and family rate (3 or more participants) is available for $35. Day of race fees, when advance registration is not possible, are $25 for adults, $15 for participants 12 and under and a $40 family rate.

Medals will be given in the following categories: 1st and 2nd place male and female runners in age groups: 50+, 30-49, 16-29 and 15 and under. Medals will also be awarded to the Best Overall Male and Female Runner and Best Overall Male and Female Walker. This year’s Waddle is chaired by Emily Karam.

Sponsors for this year’s Waddle are: Karam Orthodontics; Anders P. Nelson, M.D.; Malone & Rossetti Wealth Management; Lehigh Valley Hospital/Dickson City; Workers & Wills; Birchwood Tennis & Fitness Club; Proactive Family Chiropractic; Toyota of Scranton; Constantino’s Catering and Events; Impact Physio, Vethouse Pet Care Clinic, State Street Grill, Gibbons Ford; Shea Demolition; HŌM Personal Interiors; MMQ PC; Weis Markets; McGrath’s Irish Pub; Elk Mountain Ski Resort; Leah Daniels Photography; Allied Glass Industries, Inc.; Peoples Security Bank; Pizzaguy Johnny; Waverly General Store; Walker & Walker PC; and Pediatric Dental Specialists. All proceeds benefit recreation programming at The Comm.

For more information and for registration forms visit the website at www.waverlycomm.org or call The Comm office at (570) 586-8191, extension 2. The Waverly Community House is located at 1115 North Abington Road in Waverly. There is no rain date.