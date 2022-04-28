You either love it, or you decline a second spear

As I carried a salad of chilled asparagus and grape tomatoes from the test kitchen into the newsroom this week, I made a mental list of reactions I expected from the Times Leader taste testers.

For off, I thought to myself, columnist Bill O’Boyle probably won’t like it, because he doesn’t like broccoli or Brussels sprouts.

Well, as one of my college professors used to enjoy saying: “Wrong again, Biebel!”

“It’s delicious,” Bill said, explaining he’s long been an asparagus fan. “You can’t compare a vile weed like broccoli to this.”

I also had a feeling this would be the first time reporter Kevin Carroll ever tasted asparagus (well, I was right about that) and that he’d likely find its strong flavor too intense.

“Actually, it didn’t taste like anything at all to me,” he said.

“So, would you like another spear?” I asked.

“No,” he said with a laugh, adding he did like the tomatoes.

Of course, the newsroom’s veggie fans approved of the salad — and, don’t worry, they each had more than one spear.

“I love it,” said obit clerk Ashley Bringmann. “I love a good, acidic dish.”

“Delicious,” said reporter Ryan Evans. “Asparagus is one of my favorites.”

“I really like it,” said page designer Toni Pennello, who thought she detected sherry vinegar in the mix.

“It’s white wine vinegar,” I told her.

“Oh, I wondered what the fruitiness was from,” Ryan said.

Several taste testers said they’d never tried chilled asparagus before; Ashley went so far as to say she prefers it chilled, though she enjoys warm asparagus as well.

The reason I chilled this was twofold. One, it was a reprise of a dish I’d made the Sunday before last, for Easter dinner, when I wanted fewer items to try to keep warm. And two, I thought if any taste testers didn’t like strongly flavored vegetables, they might find a cooler version more palatable.

But the chill turned out to be what page designer Lyndsay Bartos didn’t like about the dish.

She ate only one spear, declared herself to be “pleasantly surprised,” but then declined a second spear. Shades of Kevin. (But at least they each tried one spear.)

“Where did you get the recipe?” Bill O’Boyle asked.

“I came up with it myself,” I said, adding I couldn’t really call it a recipe because it was so simple.

All I did was trim the woody ends off 2 pounds of asparagus, steam the tops and middle parts until they were fork tender, and blanch them in cold water to retain the color. Then I added a pint of grape tomatoes, halved, and dressed the salad with vinegar and olive oil.

Similar — but more complicated — recipes that I spotted online suggested grilling the asparagus, adding cheese such as feta or gorgonzola, or making a more sophisticated dressing from mustard and other ingredients.

But I tried to keep things really simple, to allow this good-for-you spring vegetable — some call it a Super Food — to shine.

“It has an earthy flavor, which I like, ” news editor Roger DuPuis said. “For those who don’t like that earthy flavor, I think the vinaigrette works to soften the intensity.”

I think Roger’s right about what reduces the intensity.

Hours after my first tasters had sampled the salad, I returned to the office from an assignment and that’s when I gave a small serving to Kevin, who thought the asparagus “didn’t taste like anything at all.”

I also offered some to reporter Jen Learn-Andes, who refused to try it, claiming an aversion to asparagus (similar to her distaste for olives and cilantro.)

Since I couldn’t convince Jen to try it, I sat down next to her and polished off the remainder of the salad myself.

“You know what?” I said. “It’s been marinating for a few hours now, and I don’t think the asparagus tastes like anything either. I just taste the vinegar and oil.”

Reach Mary Therese Biebel at 570-991-6109 or on Twitter @BiebelMT