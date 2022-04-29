Fund-raiser will be June 10-11 at Sts. Cyril’s gym
Sts. Cyril and Methodius Ukrainian Catholic Church, Olyphant, is getting ready to hold its 12th Annual Rummage Furniture Fundraiser in June 2022.
The two-day event is set for Friday, June 10, and Saturday, June 11, 2022. It will feature 50% off ticked price items in St. Cyril’s School Gym, 133 River Street, Olyphant from 9 a.m. through 6 p.m.
Special pricing on specific items will include all books (soft and hardcover) will be sold for 25 cents each. Savings also will be available on everything in the following departments: household, Christmas, Easter, lamps, mirrors, baskets, glasses, dishes, pots and pans, toys, games, jewelry, handbags, suitcases, domestic items, religious items, furniture, music media and more.
Note, the sale does not include shoes or clothing.