This question from a young person who has not yet decided to tell the truth about his sexuality is a growth opportunity for exploring the larger question of how one is to live.

G: For some people the answer to the question about lying is as black is to white. It can be as definitive of one’s spiritual aspirations, and as powerful, as having a light that enables clear sight on a path that leads to some form of salvation.

For others the answer is more nuanced, call it gray, meaning one’s spiritual aspirations have nothing to do with “perfect” honesty, but more to do with one’s worldview. This option to not always tell the truth, to lie under special circumstances, may require that one first possess not a spiritual sensibility, but rather a particular sensitivity.

This particular sensitivity, aka “awokeness” if you will, may influence whether or not one will prioritize a different, but still essential, virtue: not wanting to cause harm.

For those living in the gray option — both lying and the not telling of lies — means having an ability to live somewhat more peacefully within a realm of incomplete information. Within that gray, one may not feel like a fraud, and may actually feel righteous about having a fluidity to one’s truthfulness.

Many agree it is all too easy to throw around the accusation of liar when we don’t have full information or understanding of another’s motivation. Here I am not talking about absolute cases of fact, where it can be determined quite readily where the truth is, for example, when from video camera evidence it is clearly shown to a jury who threw the first punch.

When it pertains to information, particularly personal information, withholding facts does not necessarily indicate a person’s truthfulness. By not divulging one’s sexual preference or identification does not mean one is lying. What it indicates is a person has chosen to exercise their right to privacy, and to maintaining healthy boundaries for themselves.

To the young adult, if you are certain of who you are and how you want to live, or even if you are uncertain, you still get to share any information or choose to withhold any details, as you see fit.

Your wellbeing, and the health of your relationships, are for you to qualify and define.

But, for example, if you are finding yourself in situations where others are making assumptions of you that are not in alignment with who are, then again you can decide whether or not you want to divulge information that may help to correct their misunderstanding.

Either way, it is up to you to decide who needs to know, or who you want to know, anything about you.

Believe it or not, the practice of having to always speak the truth, to never lie, is not a burden for some people. For others just the idea of doing that is a fantasy because they consider it is unrealistic.

During a podcast I listen to with regularity, the host explained how it was he came to the decision to never lie to anyone, about anything. He was in college and had taken a course where the professor thoroughly explored this idea. It was from that course the host came to believe never lying under any circumstance was the right way for him to proceed with his life.

One caveat. He would lie if under the duress of, let’s say a criminal who was threatening to take a life. If he could determine that lying would save the life of himself or another person, that would be the exception to his practice.

Since he has no expectation to ever be in that situation, it appears an unlikely test of his conviction.

So, how’s all that truth telling working out, you ask?

He is now in his fifties, a public intellectual and an agnostic, though to me he seems to sound more aligned with the atheist camp but doesn’t want to go viral with that position. Yet.

He explained that the way he went about his transformation was to simply be upfront with all whom he has relationships with or any dealings of any kind. Revealing to them from the get go that he would never deviate from speaking the truth as he knew it, in any situation, gave them fair warning.

It has also made it impossible for him to harm anyone with a falsehood and, in so doing, has made things way simpler for himself. He no longer has to keep track of lies, or any falsehoods told whenever to whomever.

As awkward as this may be at times, every person knows what they are in for, if they choose to be in relationship with him, whether on a personal or a professional, or even casual or limited engagement. Even his podcast listeners now know where he is coming from.

You can imagine then that no one in his circle who is not able to cope with his truth-telling would ever ask him for his opinion, or dare to inquire “Do these jeans make me look fat?”

As to the white lie, or the fudge, or the evading of answering a question you don’t want to deal with honestly, there are ways to improve the chances that you won’t feel tempted to lie.

In many circumstances, we all have the option of responding with “Why do you ask?” or politely declining to answer any question we are uncomfortable with or are unprepared to answer. We can even say we would prefer to discuss that question at a later time. We would then just put it off until we feel we are in a more appropriate setting, or had taken sufficient time to be in the frame of mind where we had composed ourselves and are able to articulate a more thoroughly considered answer.

Either way, we have the personal power to determine how we want to live.

With that in mind, you might do well to contemplate, and then implement, the wisdom my father taught me on his deathbed: “As long as you live in truth you can never be the cause of anyone’s hurt or pain.”

Honestly, it’s a game changer.

