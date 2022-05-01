🔊 Listen to this

As I sit writing this on Friday before publication, I’m all kinds of excited.

Excited because not only should it be a beautiful weekend in Northeastern Pennsylvania, but there are some big things happening.

The musical “Chicago” opened this weekend at the Little Theatre of Wilkes-Barre as part of the theatre’s 100th anniversary year, and my plan is to attend the first night to hear all of the iconic songs and see the dazzling costumes and choreography.

It seems small towns often don’t get lucky enough to see such a mesmerizing musical on stage, so to have it in Wilkes-Barre this week and next is a true treat.

Thanks to sponsors and energetic volunteers, it’s come to fruition. The remaining showtimes are: 3 p.m. today (Sunday); 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, May 6 and 7; and 3 p.m. Sunday, May 8.

Based on the 1926 play, the story is a satire about corruption, murder and scandal in Chicago amid the razzle-dazzle decadence of the era.

The plot is told through jazz sounds and witty lyrics, making for captivating storytelling, choreography and music; it should certainly have a strong attendance.

Possibly a fun Mother’s Day gift for that special lady in your life? Or maybe a gift for you and the one you love?

Whatever the case, hopefully you can make it to one of the remaining shows.

Also this weekend is the Wilkes-Barre Cherry Blossom Festival, which kicked off yesterday and runs until today (Sunday) from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. in Kirby Park.

I love stopping to see all of the vendors, families partaking in amusement rides and games and live music on stage.

Today you can see Angry Young Band from 3-6 p.m.

I always consider it to be the unofficial kickoff of warm-weather season, so I’m smitten that the forecast seems close to agreeing with my age-old perception.

And finally, last night was also the wedding of two special friends, which I know many have heard about already, but I’ll plan to recap it from my perspective in next week’s edition as well.

With all that said, there is lots happening, lots to do and many ways in which to have a good time in Wilkes-Barre and beyond.

These days, it’s not accurate to say there isn’t anything to do in this area.

And with the announcement of the outdoor Rockin’ the River Concert Series returning to the River Common for another year, the calendar is about to fill up even more. But, that deserves another column entirely to itself as we get closer to July.

