Performances planned for Mother’s Day Weekend

There will laughter in the air this weekend as the Nuremberg Community Players present the fun and hilarious Neil Simon comedy, “Barefoot in the Park”. Performances are set for one weekend only, this Friday and Saturday, May 6 & 7 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, May 8 at 3 p.m.

Tickets are $15 each and can be reserved by calling toll free 877-718-7894. Reservations are strongly recommended, but tickets may be available at the door. A special small gift will be given to mothers in attendance on Mother’s Day.

Under the direction of Lucille Fala-Brennan, and assistant directed by Rachelle Coleman, the show will be performed on the stage of The Emerson Theater located at 283 Hazle Street in Nuremberg, PA.

American playwright and screenwriter Neil Simon is widely regarded as one of the most successful, prolific, and performed playwrights in theatre history. Many will be familiar with Neil Simon’s “The Odd Couple” because of the hilarious sitcom that aired on television for many years.

Simon received more Academy and Tony nominations than any other writer. In addition to his plays and musicals, he is also renowned for the film adaptations he wrote for many of his plays, as well as for many of his screenplays and books. He is the recipient of the Pulitzer Prize and several Tony Awards, and has received countless other distinguished award nominations for his many works.

Set in New York City in February in the 1960’s, “Barefoot in the Park” is one of the most beloved comedies of Neil Simon. Newlyweds Corie and Paul Bratter are over the moon to begin their life together in their new apartment in Manhattan.

Paul, a dour, straight-laced lawyer, played by Harold Roach, focuses on the apartment’s problems – like there being no bathtub, a hole in the skylight, a finicky radiator, and untraditional neighbors. His new wife, Corie, a free-spirited optimist with a zest for experiences, portrayed by Olivia Witcofski, sees only the apartment’s charm and personality. Regardless of their differences, opposites attract and nothing can quash their newlywed bliss as the two are wild about each other.

After a six-day honeymoon, Paul wants to spend the night preparing for his first court case, while Corie wants to do something wild and fun. The tension between Corie and Paul’s personalities is interrupted when Corie’s mother, Ethel Banks, played by Beth Major, drops in unexpectedly to inspect the new apartment. We are also introduced to Victor Velasco, the Bratter’s eccentric neighbor-in-the-attic, played by Steven Mau. Four months behind on his rent, Victor needs to sneak into his apartment using Corie and Paul’s window ledge.

Rounding out the cast is Chris Fulmer who plays the telephone repair man and Kate Lucey who plays the delivery person. Corie decides to set up her conservative widowed mother and their adventurous neighbor, Victor, on a surprise blind date. Everything that can go wrong does and a wild night ensues, one that highlights just how different Corie and Paul are.

Will this difficult first week of marriage end in divorce for the newlyweds? Or will the young couple learn how to accept and embrace their differences as they learn that marriage is no easy walk in the park?

Rehearsals are also currently underway for the group’s next upcoming production, “Godspell”, to be held June 24-26, July 1-3, and July 8-10, and planning has begun for the Player’s upcoming fall production, “The Rocky Horror Show” to be held October 7-9 and October 14-16, with audition dates to be announced soon.

The show is being presented as the troupe celebrates their 39th year as a volunteer community theatre! Established in 1983, this non-profit, 501c3, community-involved organization has entertained with over one-hundred performances. The group holds charity fund-raisers and offers a college scholarship for local students each year.