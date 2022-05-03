When it’s homemade, you can fill it to your heart’s content

For us, the great thing about this spinach pie recipe was the ample filling between the layers of phyllo dough.

I’ve thought of trying to make spinach pie (spanikopita) for many years, but suspect subconsciously I avoided it because of the phyllo dough. I tried to make a different, mushroom-based recipe with the stuff once before (prior to the age of ubiquitous internet cooking tips) and had mixed results.

But while recently thumbing through my “Eating Well” cookbook by Burt Wolf, I stopped at the page with this recipe in it and just figured, why not?. Turns out I still struggled with the phyllo, mostly thanks to not bothering to check for any of said internet tips first, but this dish came out delicious, flaky and flavorful.

MT & I have periodically enjoyed spanikopita at specialty restaurants or from local church fund raisers, but occasionally had a niggling complaint: As good as they were, some of the pies seemed to be more dough than spinach filling.

Obviously, if you make your own you can fill to your heart’s delight, and Wolf’s offering is generous in making the spinach filling the star of the pie. As relatively simple as the filling is, we agreed — as did MT’s mom and my visiting brother Jay (of “Uncle Jake’s Favorite Recipes”) — that it had more than enough flavor to merit top billing in each serving.

As to working with frozen phyllo dough, I’m open to suggestions. I opted to do what I usually do when a recipe says to thaw something. I took it out of the freezer, counted the sheets I expected to need, and let them sit out for a while. It wasn’t frozen hard, which made me wonder more about what “thawing” it really is.

Some of the sheets started to dry out by the time I assembled the dish, though brushing with melted butter compensated for that pretty nicely. And it wasn’t the right size to overhang the long sides of the dish as suggested, so I cut and layered some sheets to do that, though I don’t think it’s really necessary.

I’m still unsure how to work with it. I found one website recommending thawing overnight in the fridge or for two hours at room temperature, though if doing the latter it recommends unrolling it, covering with plastic wrap and putting a damp towel on top of that. I offer the recommendation from the usually reliable The Spruce Eats (thespruceeats.com) for your consideration:

“Upon removing the phyllo from your freezer, keep it in its original packaging and place it directly into the refrigerator. Never thaw at room temperature, as it will thaw too quickly and collect too much moisture. Do not separate until completely thawed. … Your best bet is to keep them in their packaging in the refrigerator for 24 hours. This is enough time and just the right temperature to ensure usable sheets of phyllo.”

Dobru chut!

Greek Spinach Pie (Burt Wolf, Eating Well)

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 medium onion, chopped

2 tablespoons chopped dill

4 10-ounce packages frozen spinach, cooked and well drained

½ pound feta cheese, crumbled

6 egg whites

1 ½ cups grated parmesan cheese

12 sheets frozen filo dough (about ¼ pound), thawed

4 tablespoons butter or margarine

Heat oven to 350°

In medium sauté pan, heat olive oil over medium high. Sauté the onion with the dill until translucent, about 3 minutes. Add spinach and sauté 2 minutes more.

In a medium mixing bowl, combine the onion/spinach mixture, the feta, egg whites and Parmesan. Mix well.

On a cutting board, place one sheet of the filo dough and brush lightly with the melted butter or margarine. Place a second sheet on top and repeat until there are 4 sheets, each brushed with butter or margarine.

In 13-by-9-by 2-inch baking dish, place filo so it lines the bottom of the pan and overhangs the long sides so that it can be folded back over the filling. Repeat the process if necessary so that the bottom and long sides of the pan are covered.

Spread the spinach filling on the filo lining and fold the dough over to cover. If necessary, trim some filo dough to make a 4-layer buttered strip to fill between the folded edges. Trim 4 pieces of the remaining filo and make a four-layer buttered lid to cover the entire surface. Score pie in 3-inch squares. Bake about 1-¼ to 1-½ hours, until the dough is golden and crispy.

