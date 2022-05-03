🔊 Listen to this

In partnership with the Wilkes-Barre Area School District (WBASD) and the Bear Creek Community Charter School (BCCCS), the Greater Wyoming Valley Area YMCA is proud to offer Power Scholars Academy (PSA) in-person this summer.

The free Power Scholars Academy program uses certified teachers and instructional coaches to pinpoint and address each student’s math and reading challenges. After two years of COVID-19 related closures and absences, Power Scholars Academy will help students return to school in the fall at grade level and ready to learn.

“Power Scholars Academy keeps kids learning over the summer,” said Mary Tranguch, PSA Program Site Manager, who is entering her sixth year in the role. “It keeps them progressing instead of going backwards, and can help fill in those COVID learning gaps.”

The Power Scholars philosophy includes engaging and hands-on academic learning in the morning followed by fun afternoon enrichment, including outdoor play and nature education, STEM and art activities.

Outside speakers visit the program to present activities, such as bees and beekeeping and what it is like to own a pizza shop or a chocolate-making business. All scholars also receive a free, healthy breakfast, lunch and snack daily. PSA is a six-week summer program, held on Mondays through Thursdays. Kistler Elementary School will serve Wilkes-Barre Area students in kindergarten through fifth grades. Students in kindergarten through third grades from other school districts will be served at Bear Creek Community Charter School, with buses leaving from central locations in the City of Wilkes-Barre and Borough of Forty Fort.

Both programs are now enrolling and space is limited, especially at Bear Creek Community Charter School. Parents with eligible-aged children who are interested in attending the program should visit the Y’s website, wvymca.org/power-scholars to complete an application.

For more information, contact Jennifer Brennan, Director of Education and Child Care Services, at 570-970-5041 or [email protected]