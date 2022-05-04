Manmade lake had been drawn down for repairs

Don’t worry, swimmers. The lake will return.

It may have been startling, in recent weeks, for visitors to Hickory Run State Park to round a corner and notice that Sand Spring Lake had disappeared.

You can even imagine children wondering if a particularly thirsty giant had stopped by with a straw.

But, park operations manager Rex Bradish said Tuesday, the complete draw down was part of a DCNR plan to give workers a chance to repair the dam and concrete spillway on the manmade lake.

And, plans are on schedule to have Sand Spring Lake refilled in time for the opening of the summer swim season on Memorial Day Weekend.

“The improvements are actually completed. We’re looking at refilling over the next several weeks,” Bradish said, estimating that will take two to three weeks.

“We have an outlet structure to control the flow. We do it in stages to make sure the repairs were done correctly,” he said, noting that the 15-acre lake is filled by a stream called Sand Spring Run as well as smaller tributaries that don’t have names.

The 15,990-acre Hickory Run State Park, located just south of Luzerne County in Carbon County, is well known for its Boulder Field, camping opportunities and 40 miles of hiking trails. But during the summer season, outdoors lovers flock to the Sand Spring Lake and its nearby beach and picnic area.

“It’s really the hub of our day use area, the main draw,” Bradish said. “We have swimming, a food concession, volleyball area and picnic facilities nearby. We have a pavilion that is reservable.”

Over the years, Bradish added, “a lot of sand washed away from the beach (into the lake.) The draw down allowed us to move that sand back to where it should be.”

“They’ll be more sand for lounging away in the warm weather.”

The Sand Spring Lake will be open Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day weekend, sunrise to sunset.