… and our test cook made her own ‘cake mix’

🔊 Listen to this

“You’ll never guess what kind of cake I baked for Mark’s birthday,” I challenged my friends Chris and Mary the other day. “It wasn’t a typical flavor, like chocolate or vanilla.”

“Banana?” they suggested. “Carrot?” “Lemon?”

No, no, and no.

Soon I was explaining how I’d been paging through the “Texas Longhorn Cookbook,” a collection of recipes that had been a gift from Mark’s friend Don, who long ago moved from their West Hazleton hometown to the Lone Star State.

“It’s got hearty, down-home advice in it, like ‘if you’ve been brandin,’ count on cookin’ a whole chicken for each ranch hand,’ ” I told my friends.

Somewhere past the “Living Off The Land” section and the “Critters That Like Water” section and of course the “Here’s The Beef” section the cookbook devoted a chapter to “Something For Your Sweet Tooth.” That’s where I found the recipe for Black Russian Cake, so named because it contains vodka and Kahlua, just like the drink.

Actually, I’d never heard of that particular mixed drink before I met Mark. But he occasionally likes to make one for himself so I figured he would like the cake, which basically called for adding a lot of liquid (water, oil, vodka and Kahlua, which is a coffee-and-rum liqueur) to a cake mix.

“But I wanted to put a little more effort into it,” I told my pals. “So instead of using a store-bought cake mix I looked up how to make the equivalent and I took some flour and sugar …”

At that point my voice trailed off, because the two of them were looking so bemused.

“I’ve never made a cake without a cake mix,” one of them said.

“Neither have I,” said the other. “Well, maybe when I was a really little kid, helping my mother.”

“How do you do it without a mix?” the first one asked. “Oh, I guess it’s like cookies.”

“Yes,” I said, feeling a little dazed by these revelations. “It’s sort of like cookies.”

Looking back at our conversation, it seems pretty amusing that I’d figured people in general would want to bake from scratch, just because I do, while my friends figured the sensible thing is to accept some help from Duncan Hines or Betty Crocker.

Maybe that was just the kind of light-hearted difference we needed to discover about each other, to give us all a good laugh that day.

Anyway, the Black Russian Cake turned out to be very moist. Mark, his mom and three of his many siblings each enjoyed a sample. Then after Mark and I discovered a leftover chunk of cake was still in our car several days after a trip to his West Hazleton homestead, we realized it retains its moistness for a week or so. And we finished it ourselves, with me muttering, “Well, I can’t take it to the newsroom taste testers now that it’s old. Even though it’s still moist.”

Mark did point out to me that, in light of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the name of the cake would not be popular nowadays. While I understand what he means, I would like to point out the 2 ounces of Absolut vodka that went into the cake came from Sweden where, according to the company’s website, it was distilled “from Swedish winter wheat.”

And, if anyone out there likes to bake from scratch as much as I do, just mix 2 and 1/4 cups flour, 1 and 1/2 cups sugar, 3 and 1/2 teaspoons of baking powder and 1 teaspoon of salt and let that be your “cake mix” when a recipe calls for 1 box of yellow cake mix.

Then, for a Black Russian cake, add the additional sugar, the instant pudding, the oil and eggs, etc.

And let’s all be grateful for our friends, no matter how far away they move and no matter how they like to bake. Or if they like to bake. It’s all good.

Black Russian Cake

1 box yellow cake mix

1/2 cup sugar

1 (3-ounce) package instant chocolate or chocolate fudge pudding

1 cup oil

4 eggs

1/4 cup vodka

1/4 cup Kahlua

3/4 cup water

Mix all ingredients together on low speed for 1 minute, then beat at medium speed for 4 minutes. Bake in a large bundt pan at 350 degrees for 60 to 70 minutes. Cool cake in pan for 10 minutes. Turn out of pan and poke holes in cake.

Glaze

1/2 cup powdered sugar

1/4 cup Kahlua

Mix and spread over cake.