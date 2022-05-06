Tickets for DCappella show go on sale next week

Disney’s a cappella singing sensation, DCappella, has announced a fall US tour, “Deck the Halls with Disney Featuring DCappella,” including a date at the F.M. Kirby Center in Wilkes-Barre on Dec. 13.

Tickets for the local show go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, May 13 and are available online at kirbycenter.org, at the Kirby Center Box Office and charge by phone at 570-826-1100. A Kirby Member pre-sale begins Monday, May 9 at 10 a.m.

The US tour follows a Japanese run this summer. It kicks off Nov. 4 in Spokane, Wash. and runs through to the holidays, concluding Dec. 23 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

In honor of Star Wars Day, this week DCappella unveiled a video for “Cantina Band,” their take on the song composed by John Williams which appeared in the 1977 film, Star Wars: A New Hope.

The video for “Cantina Band” marks the first time an outside film crew was permitted to shoot within Oga’s Cantina in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World and the first music video ever captured on-site.

Known for their reimagined classics from the Disney songbook, DCappella originally came together as a result of a nationwide search for the best vocal performing talent in a cappella and stage. Since their debut on the “American Idol” stage during Disney Night in 2018, DCappella has toured throughout North America and Japan.