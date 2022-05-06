🔊 Listen to this

For the 17th year, the Tunkhannock Business & Professional Women (BPW) will be presenting its annual Wine Down event at the Dietrich Theater in Tunkhannock on Thursday, May 19th.

All are invited for an evening of film, wine, hors d’oeuvres, dessert, door prizes and raffles. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the movie starts at 7:30 p.m.

The movie that will be screened for this year’s Wine Down is “Isn’t It Romantic.” With an all-star cast of Rebel Wilson, Liam Hemsworth, Adam DeVine, and Priyanka Chopra, this film tells the story of a young woman, disenchanted with love, who mysteriously finds herself trapped inside a romantic comedy.

According to event co-chairs Terri Detrick and Janet MacKay, “We are thrilled to be hosting Wine Down again this year. It’s an evening of laughter, fellowship and pure fun. Plus, event proceeds are used to support the Fran Coleman Memorial Scholarship, which is awarded to a high school senior in the Tunkahnnock Area School District, as well as awards for community organizations whose work is in line with that of BPW.”

Tickets to the Wine Down are $25 each, and can be reserved by calling 570-881-0029.