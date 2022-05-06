🔊 Listen to this

Genealogists – how would you like a guided tour of the immensely valuable holdings of the Luzerne County Historical Society’s library?

There’s one available, and you can get that tour from any distance away. Here’s how.

Just go to the society’s You Tube channel. It’s easy enough to find. Type the society’s name into your search and add You Tube. There you are.

It’s actually a visit with librarian/archivist Amanda Fontenova, who will tell you all about the holdings of the society’s Bishop Library, which is on South Franklin Street in Wilkes-Barre.

If you’re local, go to the website or Facebook page, get the phone number and call about membership. Then you can visit in person by scheduling an appointment. If you’re out of area, you’ll learn how to get a search done.

They’ve got a lot of stuff on our residents of the past: city directories, newspaper backfiles, family trees, plus a lot more. If you’re researching local ancestors, this is one of your basic sources of information.

What’s more, as you use the various resources, you’ll discover more and more material you can use.

That video is not the only one of interest the society has on You Tube.

There are others on anthracite mining families, shops and stores of the past and the African-American community. There’s also a tour of the area of the old Avondale mine, the site of a 19th-cenury disaster that took the lives of more than 100 men and boys.

Historic Homes: Ever wonder about all those beautiful old mansions (many now college dorms) that line some of the streets in downtown Wilkes-Barre?

Well, you won’t have to wait much longer to find out all about them. A collaborative project involving the Times Leader Media Group will soon fill that knowledge gap. Target date for opening sale of a book on those grand old homes is Thanksgiving.

Also participating are the Wilkes-Barre Preservation Society and the Facebook group of the Wilkes-Barre Camera Club.

The homes, dating from the 19th and early 20th centuries, are largely south of West Market Street. In their heyday they belonged to industrialists, bankers, political leaders and other people in community leadership roles. Some of the old homes were torn down over the years, while others have been repurposed. Many now belong to Wilkes University.

Watch your Times Leader for information later in the year.

Handy Information: Stop by the Osterhout Free Library on South Franklin Street in Wilkes-Barre and pick up their flyer on their genealogical resources. It’s a one-page item with a lot of information.

The flyer will tell you all about the census, the vertical file, the newspaper holdings and everything else the library has that’s of interest to genealogists, all in one nice neat package.

The second side lists other area institutions that offer help to the genealogists, including Luzerne County and its records.

Correction: In a discussion of newspaper holdings two weeks ago, I mistakenly identified the “West Side Weekly” as still in publication. It is not.

The Northeast Pennsylvania Genealogical Society has the “West Side Weekly” from 1987 to 1998 in its digital holdings. It also has the “West Side Weekly Senior Scene” 1993-1997. It’s available at the Luzerne County Historical Society as well.

News Notes: Your favorite area sites for genealogy research are operating. But they are observing limited hours and sometimes require appointments. Check out their websites and Facebook pages, make sure your memberships are in good order and contact them for your research. They’ll do their best for you.

Tom Mooney is a Times Leader genealogy columnist. Reach him at [email protected]

***

Tom Mooney is a Times Leader genealogy columnist. Reach him at [email protected]