Halogen Hair Company is the first salon in Luzerne County to register as a Green Circle Salon. The Green Circle Salon program recycles 95% of all beauty waste, including excess hair color, hair clippings, highlighting foils, metal color tubes, gloves, disinfectant wipes, and wax strips.

Halogen is the first salon in Luzerne County to participate in the program. Ashley Evert, salon owner and stylist with 11 years of experience, said, “I’m so pleased to lead by example and make recycling more commonplace in NEPA and the beauty industry. I can’t tell you how enthusiastic our clients have been about this program. It means so much to me that we are able to provide our environmentally-minded community with a guilt-free, sustainable choice.”

In addition to recycling, the program is also carbon neutral, meaning the services being performed inside of the salon, technicians commuting to work, hair dryer usage, lighting, etc. will all be carbon offset. This is done through GSC’s connection with a program that plants giant clumping bamboo in Nicaragua. By planting trees, CO2 (or greenhouse gasses) that salons create by operating are removed from the atmosphere.

The beauty industry generates 877 pounds of waste every minute, according to the Green Circle Salon website. Since 2009, the organization has kept more than 8,652,000 pounds of waste out of landfills and waterways.

Halogen sees more than 300 clients per month, and one of the program’s recycling boxes holds approximately 300-350 clients’ worth of materials. They sort the materials in the salon into separate bins – hair color, hair clippings, metals, plastics, paper, single-use items, and PPE. Each category gets wrapped up in its own recyclable bag and added to the box to be shipped to GSC each month. Curling irons, hair dryers, old mannequin heads, glass bottles, and a wide variety of other materials can also be recycled.

Evert had been researching this program for years. She had wanted to implement it since she opened Halogen in 2018 but, because she was the sole technician at the time, there wasn’t enough revenue to support the program.

“Now with five technicians and the LAUNCH NEPA Innovation Microgrant Award, we are able to move forward and do our part to make beauty more sustainable. I couldn’t be more thrilled,” she enthused. The grant was awarded to Halogen by tecBRIDGE, which sponsored the grant with funding in part by the Appalachian Regional Commission and the PA Department of Community and Economic Development.

Halogen Hair Co. stylist Brooke Sheets said, “I’m excited about the impact we are able to make with this program. I had the idea of planting a tree locally to celebrate, so we are working with Rails to Trails to purchase the tree, and will plant in the fall when conditions are appropriate for it to thrive.”

“There can be immense pressure when we read about climate change to do every little thing perfectly, but I believe that if a lot of people recycle somewhat imperfectly, we can still make a huge difference. I hope we will inspire other small business owners to take a look at their waste and implement ‘green’ strategies in sustainability. I sincerely hope that we are not the only Green Circle Salon in the county for too much longer,” Evert said.

