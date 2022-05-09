🔊 Listen to this

Belated Happy Mother’s Day to moms everywhere. I hope you were able to relax a bit this weekend and spend some time getting spoiled, whether that meant the kids bringing you breakfast in bed or putting your feet up at your favorite spa.

Mother’s Day weekend tends to be the few days when we stop and reflect on everything our moms do for us – and try to give back to them to show our appreciation. Today, many mothers work full time while taking care of children, households and possibly ill or aging family members. Some have a partner who is equally invested in all that responsibility, and others are leading their families independently.

No matter our family dynamics, one thing we all agree on is that Mother’s Day should be every day. And just as we should honor our mothers each day, they should be able to take care of themselves all the time. With all they give to those they love, self-care is something moms don’t always make time for. So, let’s resolve to take care of our mothers and to give them the time to take care of themselves.

Regular visits to a primary care physician and specialists for preventive screenings are key to maintaining health and wellness, but here are a few good health habits that can help women avoid more frequent doctor’s appointments and manage chronic conditions.

Exercise

Physical activity can take many forms, and whether you like walking briskly or prefer running, biking or weight training at the gym, exercise lowers stress and produces endorphins. It can help you maintain a healthy weight and prevent heart disease, type 2 diabetes and some cancers.

The recommended amount of exercise is 30 minutes at least 5 days a week, and you can work around your busy schedule by taking the stairs instead of the elevator, parking farther from the entrances of work or other establishments and lifting light weights while you sit and relax. For the more avid fitness enthusiast, try hitting the gym before or after work.

Relieve stress

Your non-stop life can be stressful, and too much stress can impact your health. Unmanaged stress can lead to headaches, fatigue, muscle tension and sleeping problems. Left unchecked, it can even contribute to high blood pressure, heart disease or obesity.

Taking a few minutes for yourself every day can help manage stress that comes along with family, job and other stressors in your hectic life. Try breathing deeply, meditating or taking a walk to bring relief.

Listen to your body

You are your best health advocate, and you know your body better than anyone. Knowing when to slow down and see a doctor is one of the most important things you can do for yourself.

Whether it’s simple aches and pains or something more worrisome like a lump in your breast or ongoing stomach pain, get it checked out just in case your body is telling you something is seriously wrong.

Get better sleep

Sleep is a critical part of staying healthy, because the body repairs itself while we’re sleeping. Most adults should get seven to nine hours of sleep each night, but more than one-third of American adults don’t sleep enough.

Lack of sleep can affect focus and memory, and chronic sleep deprivation can contribute to high blood pressure, heart attack, heart failure and stroke.

To get a good night’s sleep:

Go to bed and wake up at the same time every day (even on weekends)

Make sure your room is quiet, dark and cool

Burn off excess energy by exercising

Avoid caffeine or a big meal before bedtime

Be sure to stop screen time an hour before bedtime

Manage chronic conditions

If you have a chronic condition, like diabetes or depression, management is the key to maintaining your health and wellness. Taking medications as prescribed, eating well and going for recommended check ups can keep you out of the doctor’s office more frequently.

Working closely with your doctor to manage your health conditions can prevent serious health problems and keep you healthy in the long run.

Dr. Alfred Casale, a cardiothoracic surgeon, is chief medical officer for surgical services for Geisinger and chair of the Geisinger Heart Institute. Readers may write to him via [email protected]