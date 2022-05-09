Members of veterans group to be featured performers

After a two-year hiatus, The Dietrich Theater in downtown Tunkhannock is excited to bring back its popular Open Mic Night with its first event of the season on Friday, May 27 at 7 p.m. Open Mic is a free program held at the Dietrich Theater’s Fassett Studio on the fourth Friday of the month from now through October.

Musicians, writers, comedians, and performers of all types are invited to share their talents on the stage to an appreciative audience. Doors open for sign-ups at 6:30 p.m. and performances begin at 7 p.m. Emceed by Viola Henning, the evening will begin with performers from the community and will continue with the headliner.

According to Viola, “Half the fun is seeing who shows up to perform! In the past they have included a ventriloquist, storyteller, comedian, poets, a variety of musicians from keyboardist to guitarist. Performers find it to be a very welcoming and encouraging atmosphere for both new performers and those who are experienced.”

The featured performers for this Memorial Day weekend Open Mic Night are, appropriately, members of the Dietrich’s Veterans Connecting Meetup and Workshop.

According to the group’s facilitator, Larry White, six members of the group will share their original writings that evening. Larry shares that the group hopes their readings about military experiences will help develop a better understanding between veterans/military service members and civilians.

The Veterans Connecting Meetup and Workshop is held on the second Friday of each month at 6 p.m. at the Dietrich Theater. These sessions provide veterans and military service members a time of fellowship, as well as a time to write and discuss. Larry White said, “Writing provides us with an avenue to express our thoughts about our experiences in the military and in life and opens the door to discuss a variety of topics with others with similar experiences.”

Open Mic Night and the Veterans Connecting Meetup & Workshop are sponsored by the Dietrich Fundraising Committee. For information about Open Mic Night or the veterans’ group, please feel free to call the Dietrich Theater at 570-836-1022 x3.