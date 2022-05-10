🔊 Listen to this

The adult chorus of the Choral Society of Northeast Pennsylvania will present “Anglican Gems” at 3 p.m. Sunday, May 15, in the sanctuary of St. Stephen’s Episcopal Pro-Cathedral in downtown Wilkes-Barre. Canon Mark Laubach will accompany on St. Stephen’s famous Berghaus organ, affectionately known as “the Gem.”

Admission for adults is $15. Ages 18 and younger will be admitted free of charge. Tickets are available at the door or by calling 570-362-0382. A $2 discount will be given to adult students, seniors and WVIA members.

The program will feature Anglican service anthems by Charles Villiers Stanford, Hubert Parry, Samuel Sebastian Wesley, John Ireland and Orlando Gibbons as well as music composed for special events, including “The King Shall Rejoice,” composed by Handel for the 1727 coronation of George II; Benjamin Britten’s “Rejoice in the Lamb,” composed in 1943 for the anniversary celebration of St. Matthew’s Northampton and George McVie’s “We Wait for Thy Loving Kindness,” composed for the 1947 royal wedding of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip. Soloists include Jessica and Adam Hitchcock, Francis McMullen, Nathan Worrell, Jill Padfield, Frank Spencer and Rachael Paden.