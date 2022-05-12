🔊 Listen to this

Goat facts: Goats know their names and will come when called. Their lifespan is roughly the same as a dog’s. Goats love to snuggle. Contrary to popular belief, they will not eat anything and are, actually, quite picky. Goats are smart and silly and sure-footed and when they show up for an event, you know it’s going to be a good time.

On Saturday, May 14, Indraloka Animal Sanctuary, 333 Oak Drive, Dalton, will presents its Nurture & Nourish event, Grateful Goats, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. This family-friendly event, which includes a plant-based lunch and costs $30, will introduce children and adults of all ages and abilities to our beloved, rescued goats. Registration closes Friday, May 13, at noon. You may register through the website indraloka.org/.

“The goats love people and are always popular with visitors to the sanctuary. The larger goats are so striking and they know it. We recently rescued three young miniature goats who are just like puppies, following us around and always playing,” Indra Lahiri, PhD, founder of Indraloka, says. “We’re eager to have people come out and meet the herd, enjoy a lovely lunch, and have some fun.”

Throughout the year, Indraloka offers ongoing programs that are designed to promote good health, community, caring, compassion, and fun. In addition to summer camps, Indraloka has developed single-day and long-term programs for special needs children and adults, and programs that offer emotional and behavioral support for children, teens, and adults. Many of our activities take place at the newly-restored Art Barn, which features artwork by photographer and filmmaker Johnny Braz, Indraloka’s Creative Director, whose work is featured in Scranton’s AFA Gallery.

“We receive so many calls from people who want to come out to meet the animals and see what we’re doing here. But, we don’t have the staff to accommodate unscheduled visitors. Events like our Nurture & Nourish series, which are picking up now that the weather is warm, allow us to share our beautiful sanctuary with the community,” Dr. Lahiri explains.

All events are socially-distanced; many take place outdoors. The health of the community and participants is of the utmost importance to the Sanctuary.