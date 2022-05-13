🔊 Listen to this

The Dietrich Theater’s 2022 season of Royal Opera on Screen continues with a showing of La Traviata on Sunday, May 15 at 2 p.m. at the historic theater in Tunkhannock. This riches-to-rags opera has it all from the intoxicating joy of the “Brindisi” party chorus, to the hushed poignancy of the final act, where hope teeters on the edge of despair.

Verdi’s La Traviata shows 19th-century Paris as a place of contrasts; glamour and superficiality, love and lust, life and death. During this famous opera Courtesan Violetta sings some of Verdi’s most acclaimed arias including the joyous “Sempre libera” in her poignant and passionate encounters with Alfredo and Germot.

Richard Eyre’s elegant production recently celebrated 25 years on the Royal Opera House stage and this year returns with Pretty Yende as Violetta, Stephen Costello as Alfredo Germont and Dimitri Platanias as Giorgio Germont.

The performance is three hours and forty minutes in length including two intermissions. General admission is $14. Tickets for seniors and members are $12 each and $10 each for children and students. Tickets are available by calling 570-836-1022 x3, at DietrichTheater.com and at the ticket booth while they last. The Dietrich Theater will bring in The Royal Ballet on screen production of Swan Lake on Sundays, June 12 and 26 at 2 p.m.