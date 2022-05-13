🔊 Listen to this

Pittston Nurses Alumnae Dinner will take place Thursday, May 19 at Luca’s Restaurant, banquet hall entrance, 802 Main St., Taylor, a BYOB establishment. The event begins with appetizers at 6 p.m. followed by Ed Esposito, owner of Esposito’s Shoes in Exeter, speaking on foot orthotics, supplies, shoe repairs and what is covered by insurance.

Dinner begins at 7 p.m. and will consist of a salad station, chicken Francais, haddock, bruschetta, pasta with broccoli and garlic, Italian roasted potatoes, candied carrots, coffee, tea and soda, with setups for BYOB. Dessert and appetizer are gratis. Cost is $26.

For more info or reservations, contact Mary Ann Rubin RN at 570-298-2616.