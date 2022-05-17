🔊 Listen to this

The Plymouth Christian Church, 9 East Main St., Plymouth, recently hosted Girl Scout Sunday. Three senior level Scouts participated in the service as worship leaders and readers. The girls also received their My Promise, My Faith pin and a Scout Sunday patch. After the service the girls participated in a service project by making health, school and cleaning kits for those in need. Shown from left are Pastor Gloria Kremer, Adrienne Wren, JaceLynn McLaughlin, Claire Grenevich and Lori Dydynski, teacher.