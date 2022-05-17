🔊 Listen to this

Kennedy Early Childhood Center in Nanticoke is proud to announce the April Student of the Month Winners. These students have excelled in Being Safe, Caring, and Responsible. First row: Zachariah Burke, Charlotte Schulze, Aubrey Morse, Kyleigh Hoyt, Emeline Marcy, Hunter Grzymski, and Enya Hallas. Second row: Raelynn Houssock, Emersyn Maslar, Alyssa Jones, Penelope Rakowski, Emma Kerlish, Meadow Evancavich, Seraphine Cozza-Mainiero, Graeson Simon, Hanna Kolet, Lexandra Urena, Alexandra Aguilar Lemus, Andy Martinez, and Mrs. Valerie Bartle (principal). Absent: Tristan Heyward, Everett Arnold, and Greyson Hoffman.