Exaltation of the Holy Cross Parish will hold a Potato Pancake Fest (Drive-Thru), sponsored by the Men’s Club of Exaltation of the Holy Cross Parish, 420 Main Road, Hanover Township. Hours are noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, May 21, and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, May 22. Six potato pancakes are $10. Vehicles enter the drive-thru from the Sans Souci Highway. For more info, call 570-823-6242 or visit www.exhc.org. Shown are club officers, from left: Frank Sokola, Bob Kovach, Deacon Raymond Lenahan, Jerry Tippins, Father Richard Cirba (pastor), Stephen Dule, and Barry Kaminski.