PTPA brings back an audience favorite for its 25th season

“Oh, you’re very young … quite inexperienced,” says Mrs. Boyle, looking none too pleased to meet Mollie Ralston, her hostess at a rural English guesthouse.

“I should hope you don’t have dry rot,” she adds, casting her critical eye on the woodwork during an early scene in Agatha Christie’s “The Mousetrap.”

Pennsylvania Theatre of Performing Arts will present the mystery play this weekend and next at the J.J. Ferrara Center in Hazleton.

If you attend, do you think you’ll feel yourself warming up to Mrs. Boyle? Or might you sympathize with anyone who wanted to, say, pick up a doily and strangle her?

Actually, as audiences will see, one of the delightful bits of physical humor in the show is a moment when Mollie’s husband, Giles Ralston, wrings a frilly bit of lace as if he wants to choke not Mrs. Boyle but the dandified Christopher Wren, another recently arrived guest, who is getting on his nerves.

“The characters could be seen as archetypes,” director Adam Randis said before a recent rehearsal, noting that a dose of physical comedy helps flesh out their personalities.

So when Giles, played by Bill Amos of Mountaintop, shudders, his entire body seems to do a little dance. When Miss Casewell, played by Tina Becker of Walnutport, wants to warm herself she practically sticks her butt — oh, wait, it’s Britain, so we should call it her bum — into the fireplace. And Christopher Wren, played by Joshua Plesce of Sugarloaf, skips about the guesthouse reciting nursery rhymes.

Could one of these people be a killer? Most assuredly someone in the cast of characters has to be, because this is, after all, a murder mystery.

And everyone is snowed in at the guesthouse, thanks to a blizzard.

Has the cast given a thought to what that would really be like? Cozy? Or claustrophobic?

Joyce Vandermark of Mountain Top, who plays Mollie Ralston, can see why it would distress her character.

But Tina Becker, who plays Miss Casewell, said coping with heavy snow was her life for several months each year when she attended college in Canada, and she didn’t mind.

As for the characters, spending so much time in close quarters gives them a chance to learn about each other.

Even Mollie and Giles, who are married, didn’t know each other very long before the wedding. “They’re still very much in the honeymoon phase,” Randis, the director, said.

As they become better aquainted, perhaps the host and hostess will become a bit suspicious of each other.

Another suspicious character would be the mysterious Mr. Paravicini, an uninvited guest played by Christopher Pavlick of Hazle Township, who seeks shelter because of the storm.

“His accent is Italian, and then he sounds like ‘the Count’ from ‘Sesame Street,’ and then he sounds like a little Dutch boy,” Randis said with a laugh. “And his name is obviously made up.”

PTPA audiences enjoy Agatha Christie plays, the director said, and PTPA presented this one about 17 years ago. “Because of our 25th anniversary, we’re bringing back audience favorites,” he said.

The show debuted in England in 1952, and it’s been playing in London’s West End ever since. “There’s an agreement never to make a movie while the play is still showing,” Randis said, adding that audience members who haven’t already experienced the ending will likely enjoy the story more if they don’t know whodunit. You could easily google the identity of the murderer, but he urges you not to.

Instead, just sit back and watch the fun of “Agatha Christie’s most overtly comedic play,” in which not even the jolly Major Metcalf — there has to be a retired military officer, doesn’t there? — can bring a smile to the dour Mrs. Boyle.

“I do try to make her swing positive,” said Dave Zimmerman of Lehighton, who plays the major. “But she will have none of it.”

In fact, here’s another priceless gem from Mrs. Boyle.

When a policeman named Trotter, played by Karl Kleist of Hanover Township, arrives through the blizzard on cross-country skis, does she praise him for his zeal?

No, she complains that this is where her tax money is going, to pay for the police “to go round enjoying themselves at winter sports.”

“The Mousetrap” opens tonight at 7 p.m. and shows continue through May 29, with performances at 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 3 p.m. Sundays. Tickets are available at ptpashows.org/. The theater’s phone number is 570-454-5451.