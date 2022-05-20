Neil Simon hit has been rescheduled

🔊 Listen to this

The Nuremberg Community Players’ recently postponed production of the hilarious comedy, “Barefoot in the Park” by Neil Simon has been rescheduled to this weekend. Performances will be presented this Friday and Saturday, May 20 and 21 at 7 p.m., and Sunday, May 22 at 3 p.m., on the stage of The Emerson Theater located at 283 Hazle Street in Nuremberg, PA. All reservations for the previous dates will be honored for the new show dates.

Set in New York City in February in the 1960’s, “Barefoot in the Park” is one of the most beloved comedies of Neil Simon. Newlyweds Corie and Paul Bratter are excited to begin their life together in their new apartment in Manhattan, after a six-day honeymoon. Paul, a dour, straight-laced lawyer, focuses on the apartment’s problems – like there being no bathtub, a hole in the skylight, and a finicky radiator. His new wife, Corie, a free-spirited optimist with a zest for experiences, sees only the apartment’s charm and personality.

Regardless of their differences, opposites attract and nothing can quash their newlywed bliss as the two are wild about each other. When Corie’s conservative, widowed mother drops in unexpectedly to inspect the new apartment and Corie decides to set her up on a surprise blind date with their new eccentric and adventurous neighbor, everything that can go wrong does and a wild night ensues, one that highlights just how different Corie and Paul are.

Will this difficult first week of marriage end in divorce for the newlyweds? Or will the young couple learn how to accept and embrace their differences as they learn that marriage is no easy walk in the park?

“Barefoot in the Park” is produced by special arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Samuel French. Tickets are only $15 each and may be available at the door, but reservations can be made by calling toll free 877-718-7894.