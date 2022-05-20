3 teams take first, second and third place

The “Thunderpumpers” team from Pleasant Valley High School has won theMonroe County Envirothon, held recently at the Kettle Creek Environmental Education Center.

Nineteenteams from six high schools participated in a competition to test their knowledge of the environment. The testing stations were Aquatics, Soils, Forestry, and Wildlife plus this year’s Current Issue: Waste to Resources.

Participating schools were East Stroudsburg Area High School – South, Monroe Career and Technical Institute, Pleasant Valley High School, Pocono Mountain East High School, Pocono Mountain West High School and Stroudsburg High School.

Tests are given by cooperating agencies including the PA Fish and Boat Commission, PA Game Commission, PA DCNR Bureau of Forestry, Natural Resources Conservation Service, and the Monroe County Conservation District Staff (MCCD).

An educational program on this year’s current issue topic was presented by Jim Lambert of The Waste Authority.

While the “Thunderpumpers” team were the overall Envirothon winners, second place went to the “Soggy Owls” team and third place went to the “Sassyfrases.” All three teams are from Pleasant Valley High School.

The Envirothon is sponsored by the Monroe County Conservation District, PA Envirothon Inc. and generously funded by the Kettle Creek Environmental Fund. The overall winning team received the coveted traveling trophy – the “Enviro-Owl“ and a trip (Sponsored by the Kettle Creek Environmental Fund) to the 2022 PA State Envirothon on May 25 at Camp Mount Luther in Mifflinburg, Pennsylvania.

This project was financed in part by a grant awarded to Pennsylvania Envirothon from the Community Conservation Partnership Program, using Environmental Stewardship Funds, under the administration of the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, Bureau of Recreation and Conservation.

For more information, call the Kettle Creek Environmental Education Center at (570) 629-3061.