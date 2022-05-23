Plans already under way for next year’s race

Students Jack Obmann, Connor Cinoski, Bert Marcalus, Daniel Benyo and Luke Fauerbach get ready to race.

Members of the Saint Jude School Community recently ran their hearts out, holding the first 5K race to raise money for the school facilities. More than 100 runners competed in categories ranging from “over 60” down through grade school students.

In some cases parents ran alongside their St. Jude students. Community, members of the parish and parish staff also participated.

A Kids’ fun run complete with face painting and a bounce house rounded out the day.

Top male finisher in the 5K was Conor Buckley, age 17, with a time of 19:56. Top female finisher, was Jamie Barker with a time of 21:54. Plans are already in place for next year’s event.