St. Cyril and Methodius Ukrainian Catholic Church will hold its 12th annual rummage and furniture sale June 10 and June 11 at 133 River St. Olyphant. Hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day, and free parking is available across from the school/church, and also at Parish Hall, 207 River St.

A monetary donation box will be available for customers to make donations to help Ukraine via the Archeparchy of Philadelphia.

Customers will find bargains on household items for the kitchen, bedroom, bathroom as well as decor for Christmas, Easter, fall, Valentine’s Day and St. Patrick’s Day. There will be toys, china buffets, baskets, games, jewelry, handbags, vintage and antique items, glass dishes and bowls, religious items, 45 rpm records, vases, suitcaes mugs and utensils, knick-knacks and more, but no clothing.