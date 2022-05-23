Teacher plans to resume in-person classes

🔊 Listen to this

Here are some of Sujata Nair Mulloth’s younger students, who can begin their training in Classical Indian Dance as early as age 3.

Dance movements, hand movements and even the movement of their eyes help dancers tell a story.

The first weekend in May was an exciting time for Sujata Nair Mulloth’s students of classical Indian dance.

After months of virtual lessons due to the pandemic, they were finally allowed to get together and perform onstage through the Wilkes University Conservatory, where in-person classes will resume during the fall semester — or perhaps during the summer, if there is sufficient interest.

Classical Indian dancers use dance movements, elaborate hand gestures and even the dramatic movements of their eyes to tell stories, said Nair Mulloth, who happily shared the story told by a dance called the Shabdam, which her students performed on May 7.

The dance portrayed a scene from an epic poem, “Mahabharata,” which tells the tale of a man named Yudhistira, head of the Pandava clan, who was invited to play a game of dice by his cousin Duryodhana, head of the Kaurava clan.

“The Panavas play an honest game but lose as the cousin cheats by using loaded dice,” Nair Mulloth explained in an email. “Yudhistira, who is an expert at the game, begins to lose.”

“He lays at stake first his crown, and his kingdom, then his four brothers, and finally his beautiful wife Draupadi and loses them all. Duryodhana ordered that Draupadi be dragged into the royal court and stripped of her clothes. Draupadi, realizing that no human has the power to help her there, seeks help from Lord Krishna who blesses her with endless clothing.”

Take that, Duryodhana!

The style of dance that Nair Mulloth teaches, Bharata Natyam, got its start in Hindu temples in South India more than 2000 years ago, and its name can be broken down to “Bha,” short for “Bhava” or “emotion; “Ra” for “Raga” or “melody” and “Ta” for “Tala” or “rhythm.” The last part of the name, “Natyam,” means “dance.”

With more than 25 years of dance to her credit, Nair Mulloth studied the art form under the renowned Guru Dr. Saroja Vaidyanathan who founded the Ganesa Natyalaya in New Delhi India.

In addition to her classes at the Wilkes University Conservatory, where she teaches students ages 3 through adult, Nair Mulloth established the Kala School of Indian Dance in Clarks Summit and teaches communications at Marywood University. She said most of her dance students come from families whose heritage in Indian, and they are eager to learn about and preserve their culture. But she also welcomes students of any heritage who are interested in a classical art form that is “rich in mime and movement” and uses techniques designed to increase strength and flexibility, poise and grace.