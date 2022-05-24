🔊 Listen to this

Jay Steveskey is a favorite performer at the Dietrich Theater, returning each year with new music and new themes. On Sunday, June 5 at 3 p.m., he will be back on the Dietrich stage with his classical guitar, playing Spanish, Latin and Pop classics.

Steveskey has played at the Dietrich for more than 13 years. This year his program is guaranteed to take the audience on a rich and diverse journey through classical guitar’s Spanish and Latin American repertoire as well as new arrangements of rock and pop classics. Free tickets will be available at the door or seats may be reserved by calling 570-836-1022 x3.

This concert is sponsored by John Keker in memory of Jessie Reppy Keker, because she loved coming to Jay’s concerts for many years. She appreciated his artistry and she expressed that it was wonderful to leave the busy world outside the door and just sit back and enjoy new and familiar music.

“I hope this concert allows everyone to step back for a moment in time and submerse themselves in the subtle beauty of classical guitar’s reminiscent voice,” Steveskey said.

Jay Steveskey is active as a soloist, chamber musician and teacher. He runs the Fiddle Lake Guitar School in Susquehanna County, PA. He has had extensive private studies with Argentine guitarist Pablo Cohen, Professor of Classical Guitar, Ithaca College and was selected to perform for a Master Class conducted by Sharon Isbin, Head of the Classical Guitar Department, Juilliard.