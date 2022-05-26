Display will run through May 31

🔊 Listen to this

Fred Marshall of Dallas has contributed photographs of art created by the ocean;

Bruce Miles of Dallas has created oil paintings inspired by The Masters.

Brenda Innocenti of Dallas has painted fruit and vegetables in acrylic paint.

Fourteen area artists will exhibit their artwork during the 24th Annual Theme Show Invitational Art Exhibit at Sue Hand’s Imagery, 35 Main Street, Dallas, from May 26 – May 31.

Each artist will exhibit six or more pieces of art showcasing their chosen subject, media and style. Sue Hand will exhibit oil paintings of Harvey’s Lake skyscapes. Guest artists and their subject themes include: Ruth Burns, West Wyoming, watercolor hummingbirds; Makayla Drost, Mehoopany, colored pencil classic Disney characters and Julie Heffers, Wilkes-Barre, oil portraits.

Alsio Brenda Innocenti, Dallas, acrylic fruits and vegetables; MaryLee Klemish, Kingston, metallic watercolor birds, Sal Luzio, Old Forge, watercolor lighthouses; Fred Marshall, Dallas, photographs of art created by the ocean; Bruce Miles, Dallas, oils inspired by the Masters; Judy Plummer, Kingston, oil pastel seas and skies.

Also, Marge Rosa, Avoca, oil sunrises and sunsets; Gianna Shandra, Pittston, acrylic jellyfish; Annemarie Slymock, Edwardsville, acrylic sunsets, RJ Tomascik, Courtdale, watercolor national parks and monuments.

The public is invited to attend the exhibit from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, May 26; from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, May 27; from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday May 28; from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, May 29 and from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, May 30 and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 31.