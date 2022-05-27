Our test cook finds a recipe that’s quick and easy

You may remember, gentle readers, that at the end of my last Times Leader test kitchen column, I talked about wanting to make a homemade Thousand Island dressing.

Voila! It is done.

Just about all it took was some Greek yogurt, ketchup, pickle relish and honey — so I can’t say it was difficult or complicated.

In fact, I spent less time measuring and mixing the dressing ingredients than cutting up some colorful bell peppers so my taste-testing team could use the dressing as a dip.

Mark was my first taste tester, at home, and he was very scientific about comparing the color, aroma and taste of commercial bottled dressing to my homemade variety.

“Why would anyone bother with bottled?” was his reaction. “It tastes artificial compared to yours.”

Soon I was off to the newsroom, where I handed out samples of the homemade version.

“I like this a lot,” news editor Roger DuPuis said. “It has the very pleasant and homemade taste of an old-fashioned relish, the sort of thing your grandmother or aunt would have made for Thanksgiving or Christmas.”

“It’s creamy and tangy,” reporter Jen Learn-Andes said with approval, although she and I agreed we prefer Italian dressing and ranch dressing to Thousand Island.

The reason I made this dressing stems from my recent preparation of a Baked Chicken Reuben casserole, in which I used 12 ounces of bottled Thousand Island and realized I had just added 1,440 calories to the dish.

By using nonfat Greek yogurt (as opposed to soybean oil) as the main ingredient in the homemade dressing, I think I slashed the calories down to about 400 or less, for 12 ounces.

“I was thinking this would be a mayonnaise kind of thing,” page designer Lyndsay Bartos said after declaring the dressing to be “yummy.”

I explained I saw several online dressing recipes that do call for mayonnaise or sour cream; I liked this one that called for yogurt.

And, I admit, I might have been a little heavy-handed with the pickle relish that went into the dressing, perhaps using heaping instead of flat teaspoonfuls.

Both Lyndsay and obit clark Ashley Bringmann said the pickle taste came through loud and clear, and they both said they like pickle flavor.

“It’s kind of sweet, kind of spicy,” said reporter Kevin Carroll, who described the overall dressing as “pretty good.”

One taster who really doesn’t like Thousand Island dressing, no matter who makes it, is Ryan Evans, so I didn’t press him to try it. But I did invite him to eat some of the carrots and red, orange, yellow and green bell peppers I’d brought in. He didn’t need much encouragement.

“Go ahead. Eat a rainbow,” I said as he nodded in recognition of that phrase.

“Eat a rainbow?” columnist Bill O’Boyle called across the room, sounding incredulous.

“That’s what nutritionists tell you to do,” I said. “Eat vegetables and fruit that come in different colors, because they have different antioxidants in them that ward off cancer and heart disease.”

“And they make you run faster and jump higher,” I added, trying to sound like a vintage TV commercial which, actually, was for sneakers.

If I was going to make this dressing again, I think I would try adding a dash of horseradish, to give it more of a kick. But here is the recipe I used. It came from arismenu.com.

Homemade Thousand Island Dressing

1/2 cup nonfat plain Greek yogurt

2 tablespoons ketchup

1 tablespoon white vinegar

1-2 teaspoons honey (depending on desired sweetness)

2 teaspoons sweet pickle relish

1 teaspoon white onion, finely minced

pinch onion powder

dash each salt and pepper

Instructions

Whisk all ingredients together in a medium bowl. Store refrigerated in an airtight container for 7-10 days. Serve completely chilled.

Reach Mary Therese Biebel at 570-991-6109 or on Twitter @BiebelMT