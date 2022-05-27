Shows continue through June 4 in Dunmore

🔊 Listen to this

Sue and Tommy, played here by Emma Kilgallon and Max Snyder, come up with a plan to give classmate Carrie White a prom night she’ll never forget.

Act Out Theatre Group is presenting “Carrie: The Musical” May 27 through June 4.

The musical is based on the Stephen King classic about Carrie White, a teenage girl who uncovers that she has telekinetic powers and then uses those powers on the high school students who mock her. Carrie’s mother, Margaret, who is a religious fanatic, provides little help to her daughter as Carrie tries to fit in with the other high school teens.

“Margaret is an abusive mother who is a firm believer in God,” said Bella Cerra, who plays Carrie’s mother and Norma. “She is utterly obsessed with her beliefs, even going so far to do unspeakable things to make the world less sinful. She is blinded by her beliefs.”

Cerra, of Scranton, shares her roles with Abigail Tirva, of Wyoming. In true Act Out fashion, most of the roles in Carrie are double cast to allow workshop participants to experience leading and ensemble roles.

Sarah Rose Pugliese of Wilkes-Barre Township and Kieran Elliott of Bear Creek Township share the role of Carrie White. Pugliese also plays Miss Gardner, while Elliott plays Norma.

“It’s been such an intriguing experience (playing Carrie), because I am able to implement bits and pieces of the original Carrie, such as personality traits, motives, and even movement, and mix it with my own interpretation of the character,” Elliott said. “Not everyone plays the role the same way, and you can tell the small differences they make, and it’s something I love to see and do with characters and roles I receive.

Pugliese also enjoys being able to put her own interpretation on the title character.

Other Carrie cast members include: Max Snyder, Maddison Township (Tommy); Emma Kilgallon, Forty Fort (Sue/Frieda); Liza Koch, Spring Brook Township (Sue/Frieda), Samantha Cherinka, Forty Fort (Chris/Stokes); Anna Brennan, Dallas (Chris/Stokes); Tate Elliott, Bear Creek Township (Billy/George); Jason Berlew, Wilkes-Barre (Billy/George); Camron Altenhain, Moosic (Freddie); Lorcan Baden, Taylor (Mr. Stevens/Rev. Bliss); Jordan Elliott, Scranton (Miss Gardner/Norma).

“People may have preconceived notions of what to expect because of the book and movie, but the stage version offers some very different things, said Dan Pittman, artistic director and owner of Act Out Theatre. “Of course, there are some special effects involved, but it’s really only a small portion of it. The proximity of the actors, as well as some of the emotional songs, really pull in the audience.”

Snyder agrees, adding that the production is “an experience”. He also encourages those unfamiliar with the storyline to give the musical a chance.

Carrie: The Musical runs May 27 and 28 and June 2 and 4 at 7:30 p.m. Matinee performances will be at 2 p.m. on May 28 and June 4. Tickets for the production are $15 for adults and $10 for students and seniors and are available online at www.actouttheatre.com or at the door.

Act Out Theatre Group is primarily a children’s-based workshop theatre located in Dunmore, Pa. The theatre also produces several adult-cast productions annually and offers a variety of classes in its arts and education center. The theatre is now registering for two summer camps and its free summer workshop. Details can be found at www.actouttheatre.com.