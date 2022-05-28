🔊 Listen to this

A young professional moved to a new city: “I am trying to establish myself in a state I have never lived in but I am thinking it could be long term, even though I do not have any family here.

“I am not a member of a church and don’t plan to affiliate. I did not have trouble making friends at college but this feels foreign, and I feel vulnerable being so alone.

“You have lived in many places. How did you find and build your support? I realize I am assuming you have many friends.”

G: I think we are culturized from an early age to believe that the more friends we have the happier we will be. Even in the “Wizard of Oz” it felt like we were being indoctrinated to collect a tribe of friends. The Wizard was teaching something along the line of: “It is not how much you love, but how much you are loved by others.”

If my memory serves me well, I recall either reading or hearing the late Muppets’ creator Jim Henson say something many years ago, to the effect that we are lucky/fortunate if we can count our real true friends on one hand … meaning we end up with few and should consider that a win.

Perhaps this is one of the factors that went in to Henson’s decision to have Bert and Ernie be the best buddies of the series “Sesame Street”. One friend, one really sweet, trustworthy and different friend, was good enough to count as a win.

While you have this time alone, take time to discover what it is you want to do with your time away from work. Yes, like me you may meet people through work that may end up being your most satisfying friendships, but I think it is particularly rewarding to reach beyond your professional circle. Those relationships that are not affiliated with work often enrich our growth, helping round out our personalities in surprising ways.

Where to start? If you like to ride bikes, you can find a club and meet up for group rides. If you enjoy reading or writing, go to your library branch and get a library card while you see what groups you can participate in. If you have a passion for food or cooking, see what lessons are being offered at your community center or the nearest Sur la Table. Activities like golf and basketball are open to random foursomes and pickup games, making it easy to fit in.

There are so many needs in your community, with organizations that would welcome you to step in to help out. If you are interested in service work as a hobby, connect with any of the food banks or other social services, including pet shelters, or any other organization that aligns with your passions. Feed your curiosity and your spiritual development by being one of the helpers Mr. Rogers told us to look for.

Instead of seeking support, become someone’s support and you will immediately open yourself up to the circle of friends who may count the most.

Being a friend can take you to places you had never imagined, but you have to be willing to get out of your isolation and go places.

Doing the things that matter to you, that stimulate your mind and body and expand your experiences, is the healthiest way I know to meet people who will seamlessly click with you. Those chance encounters can pretty quickly make you feel like you have a growing network of support you can count on.

None of this has anything to do with finding a romantic partner, but it could.

While shopping for groceries I met the man who I married and had a daughter with. Because we shared many common interests, including health foods, jogging and politics, it made it much easier for me to get to those key decision points.

Fast forward. Through my work decades later, I met the man who is my devoted partner. Our bond did not grow out of eating health foods and jogging together, but rather through the common experience in our profession. This gave us a solid understanding and respect for one another’s career path, but it was knowing we prioritized each other’s spiritual growth that our union solidified.

The takeaway is this: All of the greatest joys can, as they did with me, begin through friendship.

You never know who you will meet when you are willing to step out, lead with your smile and heart, and decide to say Yes! to making your own adventures in a new place.

The operative word is “your” … your adventures. Use your time wisely to create these experiences. Don’t be in too big of a hurry or put undue pressure on yourself to fill up your “lonely” time with just anyone. Make sure you are discerning about your choices, so that you are in safe situations, with people that you feel good about.

Cherished friends are treasures but, as valuables, they can get misplaced and even lost. Even with the best of friends our interests may diverge greatly, or else misunderstandings and miscommunications can happen that will cause tears in the fabric of the friendship bond.

Sometimes these tears behave like good working zippers that can easily close up, good as new. Sometimes the friendship gets busted like a zipper that can’t get back on its track, and so we divorce ourselves from that person, and then are off looking to make a new friend.

It’s important that you keep your focus on who matters to you and tend to the friendship as you would a bonsai, the miniaturized trees that age with a grace and beauty that is ethereal.

Your gentle, persistent care won’t always be in the most ideal conditions, but you can sustain the best friendships with the right intention, sincerity, and a commitment to the long view. I learned this from my wise father.

Thirty years ago, while I sat beside my father’s hospital bed, which ultimately came to be his death bed, I had taken out my journalist spiral notepad to jot down a list of people I wanted to thank on my, and his, behalf. This list included the person I did not even know, who had sent a basket of luscious fruit that I was so grateful to indulge in, during all those long, dark hours before my father finally passed.

You know who counts and who doesn’t, he told me.

He did not want me to waste our few precious hours together making that list. He knew I would get it right, and that I would send my gratitude when the time was appropriate.

But for that moment, I was his sole audience and he wanted to make the best use of his platform. He was giving me the guidance and insight to prioritize those that count.

And so it is pretty much the same with friendships. Make the best use of your time with those who count, as you focus on what matters most to you.

If you do live long enough, one of the joys is that you may discover you are in the Henson “fortunate” group. You may be living your life with a tribe of true friends that you have amassed from all walks of life. These are people you have formed a history with, people that know you well, and are capable of accepting you as you are, even if sometimes that becomes an unwelcome challenge for them.

Hopefully, just as longtime friends can learn to lovingly accept us warts and all, we get the same chance to reciprocate that grace of kindness.

