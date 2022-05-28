A ballerina reconnects with ballet

Katharine Marianacci strikes a dramatic pose as she looks forward to the next steps in her career as a professional dancer.

Katharine Marianacci curtseys as a young ballerina in the role of Klara in the holiday classic ballet ‘The Nutcracker.’

In a few weeks Katharine Marianacci of Dallas will compete in the Valentina Kozlova International Ballet Competition, a kind of “Olympics of ballet” in New York City.

Three days later, in what she admits feels like “kind of a whirlwind,” she’ll head to Wilmington, N.C., to begin her career as a professional dancer with the U.S. International Ballet Co.

But the route she took to these reach these exciting accomplishments isn’t at all typical. In fact, she had quite a detour, giving up ballet for seven years — even though she loved it, and even though it had been a big part of her identity.

“I was in a bad car accident,” she explained. “I broke my ankle and sustained some other injuries. That forced me to take a break, and I took that to mean it was the end of my ballet career. It seemed impossible to ever get back into dancing.”

So the young woman, who had been so “super serious” about dance that she attended multiple classes each week at the local Degnan Ballet Center as well as “summer intensives” at the American Ballet Theatre and Joffrey Ballet School in New York City, turned her focus to other things.

She graduated from Dallas High School and from Wilkes University with a bachelor’s degree in psychology. Then she enrolled at Lehigh University for her master’s degree.

But while she was at Lehigh, maintaining a 4.0 average in her academic classes, she heard about a recreational ballet class on campus and thought, why not sign up for some enjoyable exercise?

“Almost immediately, I was hooked. I was in love,” she said. “I hadn’t realized how much I missed ballet, how much it was a part of my being.”

“That’s not to say I was very good,” she said with a laugh. “I could barely stand in fifth position or raise my leg above 45 degrees. But that essence of ballet was still really there. I actually remember crying after the first few classes. It felt so good to reconnect with such a significant part of myself.”

It had been seven years since she’d danced; seven years since the accident.

“That’s an incredibly long time,” she said, noting most professional dancers spend their teenage years intensely practicing their art, and that’s when she was recuperating from her injuries.

“But over the next two and a half years I was fully committed to building back my strength and technique,” Marianacci said. “That’s much harder to do when you’re an adult with adult responsibilities. I was working in the career center at Lehigh.”

Her new instructor, Laura Hausmann, could tell by the way Marianacci moved that she was not a beginner. “She asked if I’d been a professional and she encouraged me to try to pursue it more. She referred me to another local studio, Pennsylvania Classical Ballet. I would dance there a few times a week, and also worked with Laura.”

During the pandemic, Marianacci returned to Dallas and reconnected with Kristin Degnan Boonin at the Degnan Ballet Center/Wilkes University Conservatory. “I really ramped up my training and started to take it very seriously.”

“I do really want to pay homage to Kristin and the Degnan Ballet Center,” she said. “That’s really where I built my true foundation in classical ballet. It’s still integrated in me.”

Marianacci is a teacher on the faculty at the Degnan Ballet Center, and will appear as an archangel in the center’s upcoming performance of “Haensel and Gretel,” set for June 4-5 at Wilkes University’s Dorothy Dickson Darte Center.

She expects to return to the local studio in the future as a guest artist and to remain on the faculty, “to bring my expanded appreciation and understanding of the art to the area.”

Looking forward to the Valentina Kozlova competition, for which she had to pass multiple rounds of auditions, Marianacci said she has prepared a Paquita Grand Pas Polonaise Solo and Swanhilda Variation from Coppelia for the first round of competition. If she advances to the second round, she is prepared to perform a Gamzatti Variation from La Bayadere and La Cigarette Variation from Suite En Blanc as well as a contemporary variation called “Light,” which she choreographed herself.

“I feel like I’ve had a unique journey,” she said. “Most people in these competitions have either danced full time since high school or studied dance specifically in college. What I’m doing is very rare; I couldn’t find other examples. I’m proud of myself.”