And Trivia Night is still going strong

You’ll find steamed clams as well as clams casino and clam chowder on Crabby Ron’s menu, along with a wide variety of other items from land and sea.

Add enough tasty tidbits to a skewer and a Bloody Mary can turn into a meal at Crabby Ron’s.

At Crabby Ron’s, customers are encouraged to ‘build a burger’ with just about any ingredients they choose.

Charlie Gordon of Monroe Township and Jeremy Sorber of Lake Township are two of the many regulars who enjoy visiting Crabby Ron’s Pub & Eatery in Dallas.

Erin Faux, at left, and Chris Faux, at right, prepare for an evening of trivia and ‘Crabby Pretzels’ at Crabby Ron’s Pub & Eatery.

True or False? A polar bear’s skin is black. Batman’s butler is Albert. And, in order to receive the honor of being on a U.S. postage stamp, a person must first be dead.

As a trivia jockey asked each question, a flurry of discussions spread among the tables Tuesday evening at Crabby Ron’s Pub & Eatery in Dallas.

If you leaned in at any table, you might have heard a whispered “Yeah, polar bears have black skin under their fur. Definitely.”

Or a murmured “Batman’s butler was Alfred, not Albert.”

Then “Crabby Ron” himself, also known as Ron Roberts, called out, “Elvis is on a stamp, and we all know he’s alive.”

Welcome to Trivia Night at the local restaurant, which last week celebrated a name change, away from the old name that emphasized seafood and steak. (The ‘Crabby Ron’s’ part remains.)

“I must have had 100 people tell me, ‘We heard great things about your restaurant but we don’t like seafood,’” Roberts said, explaining why he wanted the new name to reflect the expansive nature of the menu, which includes many varieties of chicken and open-face sandwiches along with wings, ribs, filet mignon, prime rib, crabcakes, build-your-own burgers, eggplant parmesan, calamari, gator bites and more.

You’ll also find menu items that reflect Roberts’ Louisiana roots, among them Crab Ponchartrain, Battered Cajun Shrimp and Po’ Boys.

“It’s a fun atmosphere,” Roberts said, noting the restaurant offers Bike Night, Karaoke and live entertainment on various evenings. “We have fun food, fine food and comfort food.”

Patrons flocked to Crabby Ron’s on Lower Demunds Road on Tuesday, so much so that cars filled the parking lot and latecomers parked along a side street.

But they didn’t just come for Trivia Night.

“It’s a comfortable kind of place,” said regular customer Kristin Gordon, who is fond of the cheeseburgers.

“The food is great and the atmosphere is awesome,” said Chris Faux of Centermoreland, who had ordered a “crabby pretzel.”

“They know your name and they know what drink you want without you telling them,” said John Frederick of Dallas, who typically is looking forward to White Claw hard seltzer, while his buddy Jesse Bynon wants Miller Lite.

Then again, some people do especially like Trivia Night. “I have perfect attendance,” Charlie Gordon of Monroe Township said.

The friendly competition of the game continued Tuesday night, with at least half a dozen teams playing. Crabby Ron participated along with table mates that included his wife Ann, daughter Courtney, friend Mark and a reporter.

The questions became more difficult, especially for people who don’t know a lot of Beatles lore. In case you’re interested, “Something” is the Beatles song Frank Sinatra famously praised; “Yesterday” has been covered the most by other bands, and John Lennon is shown crossing the street first on the Abbey Road album.

By the way, in 2011 a rule was changed and the U.S. Postal System was able to put live people on postage stamps.