Ruby didn’t kill her husband, but did kill 3 others

Sascha Rothschild is a well known Emmy-nominated screenwriter. This is her first fictional novel and it is not your typical psychological thriller. It is a gripping, unsettling story about the lead character, Ruby Simon, who is being accused of killing her husband. She is emphatic that she did not kill her husband but she has killed three other people. WHAT!!

The story is told from Ruby’s perspective and alternates between her past crimes and her present predicament. While being interrogated by Detective Jackson, Ruby reveals to readers her past life right through to the present. No one knows about her previous killings.

Ruby is a remorseless, calculating killer but readers may simultaneously see her as a kind, empathetic daughter, sister, wife, friend and psychologist with a thriving practice. At times readers may even relate to her and root for her. It is apparent that Ruby doesn’t feel guilty about the three people she killed because she believes they deserved it. Her character is complicated but she isn’t a sociopath. Is she? Well intended people can be capable of doing unthinkable things.

As the investigation continues the police are building a strong case against Ruby, although a lot of their information is coming from unreliable sources. Roman, Ruby’s best friend from college just happens to be a skillful lawyer and travels from New York to Miami to defend her. Is it karma that Ruby is being accused of a murder she didn’t commit when she got away with past murders? She may not be guilty now but she isn’t innocent either.

Love it or hate it, readers will surely question themselves as Ruby recounts her misdeeds. Is she a terrible person or is it possible to understand her motives? I did like that this book used the murderer’s perspective to tell the story which is unusual. It is a thought-provoking book that is a little scary. If someone comes up to you and says, “I could kill you,” you might want to run.

Questions

Why did Ruby call her parents “submarine” parents?

Ruby appeared to be a caring person. How did she justify killing people?

What did the bird sanctuary mean to her?

Did you find Ruby likable? Did you find yourself rooting for her?

Roman really orchestrated the ending. What did you learn about the justice system?

Jacquie O’Neil, mother of Times Leader Media Group Publisher Kerry Miscavage reviewed this book. She and her daughtereach contribute to this column.