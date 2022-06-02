Spring production also includes ‘Etudes,’ other works

Principal characters in ‘Haensel and Gretel’ include, at left, Olivia Schanbacher as the witch and Nina Dunleavy as her cat; at center Lizzy Papciak as Gretel and Emma Butcher as Haensel, and at right chiropractor and Wilkes faculty member Dr. Adrienne Zulkoski, who portrays Haensel and Gretel’s mother.

These experienced dancers portray angels and ‘sandman’ characters who are helpful to Haensel and Gretel.

Of course, Haensel and Gretel are going to look scared.

Ask the two young dancers who portray the lost-in-the-woods siblings to pose for a photo, and soon Lizzy Papciak from Mountain Top and Emma Butcher from Dallas are shrinking and cowering before not only the witch but her little pet, too.

So, just how scary are the villains in this tale from the Brothers Grimm?

“Oh, I really go crazy with it,” said Wilkes University student Olivia Schanbacher, of Yardley, who brings a sense of danger to the Degnan Ballet Center production of “Haensel & Gretel plus Etudes and Other Works,” set for June 4-5 at Wilkes’ Dorothy Dickson Darte Center. “I don’t hold back.”

Adding to the menace is the witch’s sidekick.

“I’m pretty much her assistant,” said Nina Dunleavy, 13, of Wilkes-Barre, who portrays the witch’s cat.

If you’re familiar with the fairy tale, you know the witch intends to eat Haensel and Gretel.

But talk to some of the dancers, and you’ll hear they really don’t blame her, or her cat.

“They’re just hungry,” said Lizzy, who plays Gretel.

“I think the audience is going to fall in love with the witch and her cat,” said Emma, who plays Haensel.

Audiences may also fall in love with characters who sound gentle and adorable — from squirrels and fireflies and butterflies and enchanted “gingerbread children” portrayed by younger dancers to protective angels and sleep-inducing “sandman” characters played by more experienced performers.

There are trees in the cast, too, whose job is to do the witch’s bidding.

“Our arms hurt because we have to keep them up,” 7-year-old Opal Candelario said during a rehearsal break.

“It’s still pretty fun,” said Samantha Guesto, 6.

This production is the Degnan Ballet Center’s first show to which the public has been invited since before the pandemic.

“We had a ‘Nutcracker workshop’ in December,” Degnan Ballet Center co-founder Kristin Degnan-Boonin said, explaining that small-scale performance was attended only by the dancers’ families, to limit the risks.

This weekend’s productions also feature “Etudes,” danced to the music of Carl Czerny, a pupil of Beethoven whose piano exercises were arranged for ballet by Knudaage Riisager.

“It’s like a glorified ballet class,” Degnan-Boonin said. “It’s beautiful.”

The storybook ballet “Haensel & Gretel,” by the way, holds a special memory for Degnan-Boonin, because she danced the role of a squirrel when she was a very young beginner known as Kristin Schleich, under the guidance of Jozia Mieszkowski at the former Wilkes-Barre Ballet Theatre.

“It was always important to Miss Jozia that dancers not only dance their steps, but be able to tell a story,” Degnan-Boonin said.

Show times are 7:30 p.m. Saturday June 4 and 2 p.m. Sunday June 5. Tickets are $22 for adults and $15 for students and seniors.

Reach Mary Therese Biebel at 570-991-6109 or on Twitter @BiebelMT