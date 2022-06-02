Music Box Playhouse presents ‘Once Upon A Mattress’

Mike Wawrzynek and Eyanna Gruver portray Sir Harry and Lady Larken in ‘Once Upon a Mattress’ also tend to duties with, respectively, lighting design and costumes.

Are Prince Dauntless (Karl Kleist of Hanover Township) and Princess Winnifred (Sarah Pellegrini of Forty Fort) destined for happiness? Check out ‘Once Upon a Mattress’ at the Music Box Playhouse in Swoyersville and you’ll find out.

Maybe you’ve heard that princesses are full of sugar and spice, everything nice and on top of that, sensitive.

But what if someone like Princess Winifred grew up in the swamp-lands? Had frogs for pets? Thought nothing of swimming a moat?

“She’s a little rough around the edges, a little unpolished,” said Dane Bower, who is directing the musical “Once Upon A Mattress” at Music Box Playhouse in Swoyersville June 3 through June 19.

If you need some background, the musical is based on the fairy tale “The Princess and the Pea” and it’s set in a kingdom where Queen Aggravain seems to have an unhealthy obsession with keeping her son, Prince Dauntless, away from other women.

For any potential bride, the queen has a test of some sort. And all of the tests are well nigh impossible to pass.

While Prince Dauntless remains unwed, no one else in the kingdom is allowed to marry. So just about everyone is rooting for Princess Winifred, also known as Fred, to pass the queen’s latest test.

But how could Fred feel a pea underneath a pile of downy mattresses? Especially when the queen has all sorts of tricks designed to make her profoundly sleepy?

“She dances her out,” Bower said. “She uses hypnotic music. She burns incense.”

“Don’t forget the opium and warm milk,” Bruce Jordan of Clarks Summit said as he arrived at a recent rehearsal.

As part of the ensemble, Jordan plays a member of the king’s court but, he said, “In this show it’s the queen’s court. And she’s a terrible ruler. She is convinced she is right in every way. And she is not.”

One of the ways the queen goes astray is by misjudging Winifred, a princess destined to capture audiences’ hearts.

“The magic of the show is that princesses come in all shapes and sizes,’ said Sarah Pellegrini, of Forty Fort. “I’ve had great roles before, but I’ve never been a princess before, never been a romantic lead.”

“She’s very sweet, very good-hearted, a little unaware,” Pellegrini said of Winifred. “She’ll hit you in all of your emotions.”

While audiences watch the romance of the show play out, they’ll be able to enjoy songs that represent a variety of genres.

“My favorite song is ‘Normandy,’ ” said Bower, the director. “It’s something you’d expect to hear Bing Crosby sing in that old musical style.”

“Some of the songs are classic musical theatre,” said Ben Steltz of Wilkes-Barre, who plays the narrator/minstrel. “Some are jazzy. One even sounds like it’s from a lounge.”

“Winifred has a big number in Act II called ‘Happily Ever After,’ ” Pellegrini said. “She talks about other princesses, how they have help from magic mirrors or fairy godmothers, and she’s just there, alone with everything against her and a town in shambles.”

“The town is in shambles because no one can get married until the prince does.”

That causes particular consternation for Lady Larken and Sir Harry, a couple for whom things are not exactly running smoothly.

“They go as smoothly as they can,” Bower said, “considering he’s a buffoon and she loves drama.”

“She’s incredibly self-centered, but that balances the way Harry is self-centered,” said Eyanna Gruver, who plays Lady Larken in addition to being in charge of costumes. “They’re an outlandish couple.”

“I love a good serious role, but every now and then it’s fun to go up and make a fool out of yourself,” said Mike Wawrzynek, who plays Sir Harry and also is in charge of lighting for the show.

Of course, every show set in a medieval court can use a jester. Becky Phillips of Wyoming has that role, and acts as spokesperson for King Sextimus, who is under a spell and can’t talk.

“The jester has to guess what the king wants to say,” Phillips said. “And sometimes the jester pushes the envelope and you can see the king (somehow indicating) ‘No, no, no, not yet.’ “

Performances run through June 19 with shows at 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 3 p.m. Sundays. Buffet dinner is served 90 minutes before curtain. For reservations, call 570-283-2195 or e-mail [email protected]