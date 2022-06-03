🔊 Listen to this

On May 22, 2022 the Church of Christ Uniting (COCU), Sprague Avenue and Market Street in Kingston, a merged United Methodist and Presbyterian USA congregation, approved an historic vote (45 yes and 5 no) to become a Reconciling Ministries congregation.

Reconciling Ministries Network equips and mobilizes United Methodists of all sexual orientations and gender identities to resist evil, injustice, and oppression in whatever forms they present themselves (www.rmnetwork.org).

According to a news release, the congregation is the third in the United Methodist Susquehanna Annual Conference (www.susumc.org) and the first out of approximately 107 in the Scranton Wilkes-Barre District (www.swbdistrict.org/) to become a Reconciling Ministries congregation.

Only the General Conference of the United Methodist Church ( www.umc.org) which is next scheduled to meet in 2024, can change official policy, which at present does not allow LGTBQ+ individuals to be ordained pastors or LGTBQ+ couples to be married in their sanctuaries.

While the local vote does not change anything COCU’s present policy, “it proclaims openly and publicly our desire to affirm all people. As followers of Jesus, we commit ourselves to the pursuit of justice and pledge to stand in solidarity with all who are marginalized and oppressed.”