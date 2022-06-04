You’ll find a vibrant, walkable city

🔊 Listen to this

I’ve had the pleasure of visiting Nashville twice in the past few years. The first time I went with my son Greg and a few friends and had so much fun I couldn’t wait to go back. I returned with another group of friends to celebrate some milestone birthdays. It’s a vibrant, walkable city that’s rich in history, gorgeous natural landscapes, and of course, music.

While many visit Nashville for the music, you’ll experience so much more. It’s nicknamed the Music City for good reason. It’s not only known for country music, but is a home for all genres, from rock to blues, bluegrass, jazz, gospel, and more. This was probably my biggest misconception about Nashville, that if you didn’t like country music, you wouldn’t like Nashville. I loved the variety of music and many of the performers were some of the best I’ve seen anywhere.

The streets of Nashville are lined with bars, clubs, honky-tonks, concert halls, and music studios. The heartbeat of Nashville is Broadway, which covers several city blocks. Here you can enjoy live music any time of the day or night or hop on a trolley to explore more of the city.

One of my favorite bars on Broadway is Honky Tonk Central. Here you will find a different band playing on each of the three levels, all of which are open to the fresh outdoors. Another I enjoyed was the iconic Tootsie’s Orchid Lounge. Strolling down Broadway, you can’t miss Tootsie’s orchid purple exterior. This also features three energy-packed floors of live music, plus a rooftop bar. It’s always bursting at the seams with revelers. Other favorites are Nudie’s Honky Tonk and Robert’s Western World for great entertainment.

Nashville has more than its fair share of celebrity bars as well. Broadway is packed with trendy spots owned by a who’s who of country stars, from Alan Jackson to Florida Georgia Line, Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan, and of course my personal favorite — Blake Shelton, among others.

Exploring Nashville

As I mentioned, Nashville is about so much more than just live music. While on a hop-on trolley tour, we stopped at The Parthenon, a full-scale replica of the original Parthenon in Athens that is located in Nashville’s Centennial Park. Here we found an impressive art exhibit, that includes a colossal statue of Athena, as well as 14 casts of the original Parthenon Marbles.

Our trolley took us down Music Row, another famous street packed with record labels, recording studios, and radio stations. No trip to Nashville is complete without spending some time in a museum or two. I visited both the County Music Hall of Fame and The Johnny Cash Museum. You’ll find a multi-layer journey through the life of country music at the Hall of Fame and if you’re a fan of Johnny Cash, you won’t want to miss his namesake museum.

On my first trip, a group of us rented an Airbnb that was about a mile from Broadway. It was just a block away from Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park and the Nashville Farmers Market. This area is much quieter and more peaceful than the action surrounding downtown. Near the market, we rented bikes and explored the park and the quieter streets of Nashville. Located in the shadow of the Capitol building, Bicentennial Mall Park is an 11-acre park where visitors can experience a Pathway of History and the Rivers of Tennessee Fountains.

On my second trip, we stayed at a hotel bordering Printers Alley, an area hidden away between Third and Fourth Avenue downtown, just a couple of blocks from Broadway. The name comes from Nashville’s connection to the printing and publishing industries. There were more than 36 printing companies that called Nashville home, many of which operated out of Printers Alley. Today, Printers Alley is a must-visit spot if you enjoy jazz and blues. It is home to many clubs, including the Bourbon Street Blues and Boogie Bar, Fleet Street Pub, and the famous Skull’s Rainbow Room. Skull’s, a speakeasy-style dinner lounge, is another of my favorite spots for great entertainment. After a night of music in Printer’s Alley, there’s nothing better than a late-night gourmet hot dog from Daddy’s Dogs. Trust me on this.

Nashville’s dining scene

Brunch at Pinewood Social is a favorite of mine. This unique venue not only serves up a great meal, but is also home to a bowling alley, a swimming pool, and various outdoor yard games. It’s a nice spot to enjoy the day. You can’t visit Nashville without sampling the hot chicken. Hattie B’s and Granddaddy’s are two favorites. There are also some great BBQ joints, including Martin’s Bar-B-Que, Butchertown Hall, and Peg Leg Porker.

When it comes to dining, you’ll find everything from street-style tacos at Mas Tacos to the popular James Beard American Classic award-winning Arnold’s Country Kitchen for a cafeteria-style meat-and-three meal. For finer dining, my favorites are The Catbird Seat, Butcher & Bee, and Husk. There’s also something for everyone at the Assembly Food Hall, a mammoth food court with open balconies overlooking Broadway and the Ryman Auditorium. Here you will find more than 30 bars and eateries, including Sixty Vines, a wine bar and restaurant, with a beautiful outdoor terrace.

Perhaps one of my favorite things about Nashville is the casual nature of the city. Both of my visits were in the hot summer months and casual shorts and tee shirts were welcome everywhere from the bars and clubs to the fine dining restaurants. In fact, boots and shorts are the norm in this comfortable city.

With two trips under my belt, I still missed some famous spots that I’ve added to my list for next time. They include the Bluebird Café, the iconic venue that is frequented by local musicians and country music stars alike, as well as a visit to the Grand Ole Opry, a cruise on the General Jackson Showboat, and lunch at the Loveless Café. If you get the chance to explore Nashville, I highly recommend it.