🔊 Listen to this

It feels like we’ve made it.

The days have been getting warmer, pools are opening and it feels like summer is almost here.

One of my favorite kickoffs to the season is a good wedding. I’m lucky enough to be invited to several this summer, two of which already occured.

Both were beautiful and intimate affairs where friends and family gathered with an abundance of happiness for the couples.

The first was for my friend Joe Harenza and his bride Amanda Boyle at Edgewood in Drums – a sprawling golf course with an idyllic outdoor setting for the ceremony and cocktail hour.

I marveled at how breathtaking the setting was.

I’ve been friends with Joe since high school, and to see a longtime friend like him so fulfilled and happy is a wonderful thing.

Secondly, my friend Ruth Corcoran’s daughter, Katie Quinn, married the man of her dreams, Rob, at the Woodlands Inn & Resort.

I’ve been to many events at the Woodlands, but never to the outdoor bridal garden which is simply breathtaking, especially with all the floral touches by Floral Designs.

People from various times in their lives – childhood, school, etc. – came out to watch the pair say “I do” and it was my pleasure to be there.

Get this: I actually went out onto the dance floor. That’s how much fun we were having. I rarely ever dance, so this was quite a feat.

It was good to reconnect with many people who I hadn’t seen during the pandemic either. Perhaps that was a driving force between my spontaneous appearance on that dance floor.

There are some other weddings on my schedule, too, which I’ll likely write about after-the-fact.

All of these weddings – no matter how big or small – are a lot of work.

Something I’ve noticed is how important and special it is to have key family members and friends helping and orchestrating these affairs.

In Katie’s instance, her mom led the charge, making sure each detail was perfect.

We should all be so lucky to have people like that in our corner.

I’m glad that these affairs are able to take place once again.

Whether big or small, I’m always happy to be a part of these functions, especially in such gorgeous venues as Edgewood and the Woodlands.

No matter where an affair is though, it’s all about the people. I’ve certainly realized that throughout the last few weeks.

Mike McGinley is a Times Leader columnist who is often called a man about town. E-mail him thoughts at [email protected]