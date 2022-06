🔊 Listen to this

The Gail Ercoli Dance Studio will present A New Beginning on Sunday, June 12 at The Peoples Security Bank Theater at Lackawanna College, 501 Vine St., Scranton. Curtain time is 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 and will be available at the door. Dancers shown from left, first row: Sally Palermo, Melissa Puchalski, Ava Crumb, Bianca Coppola, Abby Davis. Second row: Mariah Yankowski, Olivia Brennan, Emily Black, Lizzie Erickson, Alyvia Johnson and Olivia Blockberger.702 3042