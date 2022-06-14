Happy hour planned for Thursday, June 16

The Diamond City Partnership (DCP) will host another Sunsets on SOMA happy hour in Midtown Village, located at 41 S. Main Street, on Thursday, June 16 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. This well-attended monthly downtown event features live music from some of our area’s most popular bands.

Mother Nature’s Sons is this month’s featured concert band. Attendees will enjoy live music, as well as adult beverages for purchase from Susquehanna Brewing Company and Boozy B’s. There will be plenty of seating, and a great atmosphere for connecting with others interested in supporting the vitality of our downtown.

In addition to June 16, this family-friendly event will also be held on Thursdays July 21, August 18, and September 15 in Midtown Village. It moves indoors for the fall to the Circle Center for the Arts on Thursdays October 20 and November 18.

“Sunsets on SOMA has been a great success with people coming from near and far to enjoy the music and unique shops and restaurants in downtown,” said Susan Magnotta, Director of Marketing and Development at DCP. “It is DCPs goal to bring new life to the downtown through ongoing public events that provide a positive awareness of the many amenities right here in downtown Wilkes-Barre.”

DCP would like to thank Geisinger, the presenting sponsor of Sunsets on SOMA, as well as additional supporters including Berkshire Asset Management, Community Bank, The Luzerne County Visitor’s Bureau, Susquehanna Brewing Company, the Times Leader, and Discover NEPA, The Osterhout Free Library, and Boozy B’s. For more information on this event and upcoming events, visit @DowntownWilkesBarre on Instagram and Facebook.