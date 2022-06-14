🔊 Listen to this

The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Bureau of State Parks will host several Exploring Careers Outdoors (ECO) Days throughout the summer.

Students in 9-12th grade are invited to spend the day at beautiful Hickory Run State Park to learn about several careers in the outdoors. Sign up for one or more of the following careers you’d like to learn more about: Forestry, Geology, Resource Management and Wildlife Biology, and State Parks. Each session will be held 10 a.m. to 2:20 p.m. and meet at the Hickory Run State Park Visitor Center.

The program will include time in the field with professionals participating in hands-on activities and will include information on career requirements, internship opportunities, and the NEOGOV hiring process. This program is free of charge.

Registration is required by calling 570-403-2006 or on our calendar of events at http://events.dcnr.pa.gov. Please dress for being outdoors, wear closed toed shoes, and bring a lunch and water.

July 12 – Forestry Exploring Careers Outdoors (ECO) Day

During this ECO Day, become familiar with a variety of duties our foresters get involved with to protect and improve forest lands. You will be introduced to common tree identification, how to determine board footage and worth of the trees, and some techniques used to manage “Penn’s Woods.” Also, spend some time with some Wildland Fire Crew members learning about their equipment and get a hands-on experience on how they deal with fire suppression and management. DCNR offers careers as a forester, forest technician, forest program specialist, forest fire specialist, recreational forester, wildlife biologist to name a few.

Aug. 2– Geology Exploring Careers Outdoors (ECO) Day

During this ECO Day, you’ll spend some time with staff from DCNR’s Bureau of Geological Survey which is more than 180 years old. Geologists and partners work to map the surface and subsurface geology of the state.

They also provide maps, publications, reports, groundwater information, earth science education, petroleum, and subsurface geology information essential to environmental stewardship, human health and safety, infrastructure development and economic growth. Participate in a mapping exercise and visit Hickory Run’s unique geologic wonder, the boulder field during this interesting day in the field. DCNR offers careers as a Geologic Scientist and Geologic Trainee to name a few.

Aug. 4 – Resource Management and Wildlife Biology Exploring Careers Outdoors (ECO) Day During this ECO Day, you’ll spend the day with a Natural Resource Specialist and Wildlife Biologist learning some of the techniques used to maintain our native species and prevent invasive species from harming our natural resources. Participate in an invasive plant removal project, learn about prescribed burns, and spend time in the field with one of our Wildlife Biologists learning about some of the ways the study animal populations and work to protect habitats for a variety of animal populations. DCNR offers careers as a Natural Resource Specialist, Wildlife Biologist, Plant Ecologist to name a few. Protecting our natural resources in PA is part of DCNR’s mission.

Aug. 9 – State Parks Exploring Careers Outdoors (ECO) Day

During this ECO Day, you’ll answer the question: Just how does everything work behind the scenes in our PA State Parks? A team of people work together to provide you a safe, enjoyable, and memorable experience. Spend some time with a park manager learning about his duties in personnel, budgets, infrastructure like roads bridges, and sewage treatment. Our DCNR Rangers will provide a behind the scenes look at how they provide visitor services and safety. Our environmentaleducation specialists will demonstrate a short program and overview some of the educational and recreational programs offered to a variety of audiences. You’ll also hear from our maintenance staff on what goes into keeping the park clean and safe. DCNR offers careers as Park Managers,Park Manager Trainees, DCNR Rangers, Environmental Education Specialists, Maintenance Repairman, Heavy Equipment Operators, Semi-skilled Laborers, Administrative Assistants, and Clerical Assistants.

If you need an accommodation to participate in park activities due to a disability, please contact the park or make inquiries through the Pennsylvania AT&T Relay Service at 1-888-537-7294 (TTY). Bureau of State Parks Staff will gladly discuss how to accommodate your needs. With at least three days’ notice, interpreters for people who are deaf or hard of hearing are available for educational programs.

For more information on any of Pennsylvania’s 121 state parks visit DCNR website at https://www.dcnr.pa.gov (choose Find a Park) or call toll-free 888-PA-PARKS.