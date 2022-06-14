🔊 Listen to this

In solidarity with the people of Ukraine, Talmi Entertainment announces the company’s flagship production, “Moscow Ballet’s Great Russian Nutcracker,” will be renamed “NUTCRACKER! Magic of Christmas Ballet.” Talmi Entertainment is an independent, American owned production company based in the Berkshires of Massachusetts.

Founder Akiva Talmi, whose family came to America from Odessa, Ukraine, expands upon this decision: “Talmi Entertainment unequivocally rejects this war on Ukraine. Our central message in bringing dance to America has always been one of peace and unity. This name change is consistent with the founding values reflected in our earliest projects: the First International Glasnost Festival and the Kozlov’s Leap to Freedom tour, which came about as Communism collapsed. ‘NUTCRACKER! The Magic of Christmas Ballet,’ featuring renowned Artistic Director Nobuhiro Terada and an international cast of artists, continues our mission to use the universal language of dance to bridge cultural divides. For 30 years we have worked with the opera houses of Ukraine in Kharkiv, Lviv, Odessa, Kyiv, and Dnipro, and we shall continue this work to demonstrate our commitment to peace and international unity.”

After a two-year hiatus from live performances due to the pandemic, the artists are thrilled to be back on the road, bringing to audiences their show with its exquisite Dove of Peace adagio and unique setting of Act II in the Land of Peace and Harmony.

“NUTCRACKER! Magic of Christmas Ballet” will be at the F.M. Kirby Center in Wilkes-Barre at 3 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11. Tickets go on sale June 17.

A portion of ticket proceeds will be donated to humanitarian relief efforts in Ukraine, allowing the artists and patrons to use this 2022 Tour as a platform to directly help those in need. Every purchase moves us closer to our goal of $100,000 in donations to UNICEF, which will directly help women, children, and those most critically affected.