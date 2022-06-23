Official premiere tonight at Kirby Center

The force of the flood water was strong enough to overturn vehicles, as this still from the documentary shows.

“These kids are great. They’re working like hell to save us.”

That’s one of my favorite quotes from “Agnes,” a 90-minute documentary that tells the story of the historic 1972 flood that devastated much of the Wyoming Valley.

While tonight’s sold-out screening at the F.M. Kirby Center is the documentary’s official premiere, last week I was among a handful of reporters invited to a sneak preview by the film’s creative team: Alan K. Stout, Tim Novotney, Bob Savakinus, and historical consultant Tony Brooks.

Even though I hadn’t been assigned to write a story, almost automatically I started to take notes. That’s just something reporters tend to do.

The quote about great kids came from an older man who apparently changed his opinion about hippies as people of all ages worked side by side, filling sandbags for hours, to try to keep the Susquehanna River contained inside the levee system.

Ultimately, the sand-bagging effort was called off, and volunteers had to quickly leave the area for their own safety. But, what a burst of kinship they must have felt as people put aside their differences and worked for a common cause.

I was 11 years old at the time, and living out of the flood plain on a hill in Wilkes-Barre; if I had been a little older I would have liked to have joined my dad along the river with a shovel.

The documentary specifically mentions that women were among the sandbaggers, which is something I hadn’t actually known before I saw the film.

I’d always known that women were part of the clean-up effort, and one of them appears in the documentary, determination exemplified.

“I don’t know where to start,” she says, seeming to answer an interviewer’s question. Then she musters her courage — you can almost sense the squaring of her shoulders — as she adds, “We’ll start from scratch.”

There are lots of other quotes in my notebook, from former U.S. Rep. Dan Flood’s reported reference to Secretary of Defense Melvin Laird — “Call Mel. I need a chopper” — to meteorologist Tom Clark’s description of the storm as a “vertically stacked cyclone” to someone’s scrawl of graffiti: “God still loves us. I guess.”

Before the preview started, executive producer Alan K. Stout explained the team had researched cultural references from 1972 and wanted to include them in the presentation to give audiences a feel for the era.

They’re not in the documentary — where they might have been a distraction — but they will be part of a contiually playing slide show people will see before the film starts.

So you can have your memory refreshed, or learn for the first time, that “All in the Family” was the number 1 television show in 1972, “The Godfather” was number 1 at the box office, and the Washington Post had just reported a break-in at the Watergate complex.

As for music, you could have turned on a radio in 1972 and heard Elton John sing “Rocket Man,” or Neil Young sing “Heart of Gold” or Don McLean sing “American Pie.” That last song includes a verse about how the singer “drove my Chevy to the levee but the levee was dry.”

I wonder how many local residents listened to this music 50 years ago and connected the lyrics to the Agnes Flood. Our levee, unfortunately, had been anything but dry. But there were so many people willing to help before, during and after the flood — from the owners of small boats who set out to rescue neighbors to the Amish women from the Lancaster area who cooked food — we didn’t have to search too far to find hearts of gold.

Additional showings of ‘Agnes’ are scheduled for 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 29.