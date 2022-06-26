🔊 Listen to this

While many Americans are reeling this weekend from Friday’s ruling from the Supreme Court, I’m thinking about what kind of slippery slope it can incite against other freedoms.

That said, one event I’m so glad is happening today is the 2022 NEPA PrideFest hosted by the NEPA Rainbow Alliance.

As you may know, the Rainbow Alliance provides education, support and advocacy for LGBTQA+ individuals while working to advance fairness and equality. These are basic human rights that some in our country haven’t received their entire lives.

While the country has made great strides in accepting different sexual orientations, there is still work to be done.

A weekend celebration takes place today, Sunday, beginning at noon at the corner of South Street and South Main Street in Downtown Wilkes-Barre to commemorate this. A parade procession will march down to Public Square for the inaugural PrideFest Celebration, which will be a festival-like atmosphere with drag performances, community performances, 70+ vendors and more until 5 p.m.

Any reason to bring our community together for a celebration is a good thing.

In this day and age, most people support the freedom to be who you want with whom you want, and it’s a great way to shine a light on the LGBTQA+ people in Northeastern Pennsylvania.

There will be an official afterparty at Rodano’s on Public Square, but you can also find drink specials at any of these local establishments: Franklin’s, Vesuvio’s, Senunas’ Bar & Grill and Beer Boys.

It seems like a day of fun, humanity and kindness, so I’m hoping a nice crowd turns out as organizers have been hard at work planning.

One of my favorite aspects of the day is its theme: “Our Time to Shine.” That theme can apply to anyone in any situation.

No matter your background, personal preferences or ways in which you choose to live, you should never feel less than or pushed aside.

If the community celebration does anything, I hope it reminds people – young and old – that their voice matters, their presence is felt and they have a space in this town.

Organizers have reminded that parking is free at meters in Downtown Wilkes-Barre today and there are parking garages on the corner of South Washington and East Market Street, as well as South Main Street across from Midtown Village, but don’t park in business parking lots.

So today, get ready for a short parade, an afternoon of entertainment on Public Square and a reason to celebrate.

Bring your friends, family and loved ones, and find comfort in knowing that community leaders and businesses stand together to support this inaugural day.

For more information, visit neparainbowalliance.org.

Mike McGinley is a Times Leader columnist who is often called a man about town. E-mail him thoughts at [email protected]