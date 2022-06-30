🔊 Listen to this

Parishioners of St. Nicholas Church in Wilkes-Barre are making preparations for the annual summer bazaar, set for July 14, 15 and 16 on the parish grounds, at 226 South Washington Street.

Hours are 6 to 11 p.m. Thursday and Friday and, on Saturday, festivities begin after the 5 p.m. Mass and continue until 11 p.m. Live entertainment will be provided by Flaxy Morgan on Thursday, The Sperazza Band on Friday and Luongo Brothers Band on Saturday.

The bazaar includes bountiful baskets, bingo, a 50-50 raffle, games for all ages and a variety of food including bratwurst, haluski, pierogies, potato pancakes, piggies, pizza, chicken wings, Mexican/Caribbean treats and Vietnamese egg rolls.

Hours for the “giant indoor flea market” are 1 to 10 p.m. Thursday, and 3 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Co-chairs of the annual event, which returns this year after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, are Bob Hines, Chris Kohl and Eileen Kohl.